NVIDIA Studio Stack

NVIDIA Studio Stack is a set of software that provides digital content creators with the best performance and reliability when working with creative apps. It includes NVIDIA Studio SDKs and APIs for app developers and NVIDIA Studio Drivers for creators. NVIDIA also validates laptops specifically designed and optimized for content creators - checkout the latest list of laptops that carry the RTX Studio badge.

NVIDIA Studio Drivers

NVIDIA Studio Drivers supercharge all the biggest creative apps. To achieve the highest level of reliability, Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from Adobe to Autodesk and beyond. With an emphasis on long-term stability and support, these drivers will be released throughout the year with fixes and enhancements to keep creators at the top of their game.