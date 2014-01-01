OpenGL

Originally developed by Silicon Graphics in the early '90s, OpenGL® has become the most widely-used open graphics standard in the world. NVIDIA supports OpenGL and a complete set of OpenGL extensions, designed to give you maximum performance on our GPUs. NVIDIA continues to support OpenGL as well through technical papers and our large set of examples on our NVIDIA Graphics SDK.

OpenGL Drivers

NVIDIA OpenGL Samples

Profiling and Debugging

External

OpenGL Presentations

GTC 2016: GPU-Driven Rendering

http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/gtc/2016/presentation/s6138-christoph-kubisch-pierre-boudier-gpu-driven-rendering.pdf

GTC 2015: GPU-Driven Large Scene Rendering in OpenGL

http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/gtc/2015/presentation/S5135-Christoph-Kubisch-Pierre-Boudier.pdf



http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/gtc/2015/video/S5135.html

GTC 2015: Slicing the Workload: Multi-GPU Rendering Approaches

http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/gtc/2015/presentation/S5291-Ingo-Esser.pdf

Mobile Summit 2014: NVIDIA Path Rendering: Accelerating Vector Graphics for the Mobile Web

http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/gtc/2014/presentations/S4810-accelerating-vector-graphics-mobile-web.pdf



http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/gtc/2014/video/S4810-accelerating-vector-graphics-mobile-web.mp4

SIGGRAPH Asia 2014: OpenGL NVIDIA "Command-List": "Approaching Zero Driver Overhead"

http://www.slideshare.net/tlorach/opengl-nvidia-commandlistapproaching-zerodriveroverhead

SIGGRAPH 2014: OpenGL Scene Rendering Techniques (Best of GTC 2014)

http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/siggraph/2014/presentation/SG4117-OpenGL-Scene-Rendering-Techniques.pdf



http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/siggraph/2014/video/SG4117-OpenGL-Scene-Rendering-Techniques.mp4

SIGGRAPH 2014: OpenGL Update for NVIDIA GPUs

http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/siggraph/2014/presentation/SG4121-OpenGL-Update-NVIDIA-GPUs.pdf



http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/siggraph/2014/video/SG4121-OpenGL-Update-NVIDIA-GPUs.mp4

GTC 2014: Order Independent Transparency in OpenGL

http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/gtc/2014/presentations/S4385-order-independent-transparency-opengl.pdf



http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/gtc/2014/video/S4385-order-independent-transparency-opengl.mp4

GTC 2014: Multi-GPU Rendering

http://on-demand.gputechconf.com/gtc/2014/video/S4455-multi-gpu-rendering.mp4