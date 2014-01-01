OpenGL
Originally developed by Silicon Graphics in the early '90s, OpenGL® has become the most widely-used open graphics standard in the world. NVIDIA supports OpenGL and a complete set of OpenGL extensions, designed to give you maximum performance on our GPUs. NVIDIA continues to support OpenGL as well through technical papers and our large set of examples on our NVIDIA Graphics SDK.
OpenGL Drivers
NVIDIA OpenGL Samples
Profiling and Debugging
External
OpenGL Presentations
- GTC 2016: GPU-Driven Rendering
- GTC 2015: GPU-Driven Large Scene Rendering in OpenGL
- GTC 2015: Slicing the Workload: Multi-GPU Rendering Approaches
- Mobile Summit 2014: NVIDIA Path Rendering: Accelerating Vector Graphics for the Mobile Web
- SIGGRAPH Asia 2014: OpenGL NVIDIA "Command-List": "Approaching Zero Driver Overhead"
- SIGGRAPH 2014: OpenGL Scene Rendering Techniques (Best of GTC 2014)
- SIGGRAPH 2014: OpenGL Update for NVIDIA GPUs
- GTC 2014: Order Independent Transparency in OpenGL
- GTC 2014: Multi-GPU Rendering
- GTC 2013: Advanced Scenegraph Rendering Pipeline