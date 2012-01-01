  1. Home
NVIDIA CUDA

CUDA is NVIDIA’s platform for accelerated computing and the foundation for GPU computing.

NVIDIA CUDA toolkit

CUDA Toolkit

The NVIDIA® CUDA® Toolkit provides the development environment for creating high-performance, GPU-accelerated applications. The toolkit includes GPU-accelerated libraries, debugging and optimization tools, a C++ compiler, and a runtime library.

Write GPU-Powered Python

NVIDIA CUDA Python logos

CUDA Python

As one of the most popular programming languages today for AI and high-performance computing (HPC), Python developers can build robust GPU applications directly in Python.


Use Prebuilt, Optimized Libraries

NVIDIA CUDA-X Libraries

CUDA-X Libraries

NVIDIA CUDA-X™, built on CUDA, is a collection of libraries that deliver dramatically higher performance across application domains, including AI and HPC.



Build, debug, and profile software

NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools

Nsight Developer Tools

NVIDIA Nsight™ tools are a powerful set of libraries, SDKs, and developer tools spanning across desktop and mobile targets. They enable developers to build, debug, profile, and develop software that utilizes the latest accelerated computing hardware.

CUDA Fundamentals

CUDA Programming Guide
NVIDIA CUDA platform for accelerated computing
What Is CUDA?

CUDA is NVIDIA's platform for accelerated computing, providing the software layer that enables applications to harness the power of GPUs. Developers can program in languages such as C++, Python, and Fortran or leverage GPU-accelerated libraries and frameworks like PyTorch. This flexibility lets developers integrate GPU computing into any layer of their software stack to achieve optimal functionality and performance.

The CUDA Toolkit, an integral component of the CUDA platform, provides the compiler, libraries, and developer tools required to develop GPU applications.

What’s CUDA All About Anyway?

Learn about the CUDA ecosystem that helps developers solve real-world challenges.

Learn CUDA C++

Learn the fundamentals of CUDA C++ with a collection of guided notebooks.

Learn CUDA Python

Get started with GPU development using Python with a collection of guided notebooks.

How to Write a CUDA Program

Learn about the CUDA ecosystem and how to write CUDA programs.

Examples of How CUDA Is Used Today

Artificial Intelligence

LLM Training

Train a reasoning module using NVIDIA NeMo™ Framework and NeMo Curator.

Artificial Intelligence

LLM Inference

Deploy AI models using NVIDIA Dynamo, an open-source, low-latency, modular inference framework.

Data Science

DataFrame and SQL Acceleration With cuDF

cuDF is a GPU-accelerated library that optimizes fundamental DataFrame and SQL operations. It includes drop-in accelerators for popular DataFrame tools like pandas, Polars, and Apache Spark with no code changes required.

Robotics

World Foundation Models With NVIDIA Cosmos

Accelerate physical AI development for autonomous vehicles (AVs), robots, and video analytics AI agents.

Quantum Computing

Accelerated Quantum Computing With NVIDIA CUDA-Q

NVIDIA CUDA-Q™ is the quantum processing unit (QPU)-agnostic platform for accelerated quantum supercomputing.

Computer-Aided Engineering

AI-Powered CAE Simulations

Accelerate your CAE simulations with CUDA-X-accelerated CAE tools, AI emulation, GPU acceleration, and real-time digital twins to design and build new technologies.

CUDA Resources

An Even Easier Introduction to CUDA

An interactive accompaniment to Mark Harris's popular blog post “An Even Easier Introduction to CUDA.”

Learn More About CUDA

Getting Started With Accelerated Computing in Modern CUDA C++

Learn how to write, compile, and run GPU-accelerated code.

Learn More About Accelerating C++ Code with CUDA

Accelerated Computing Hub

Learn more about how to use CUDA in the Accelerated Computing Hub, which includes C++ and Python step-by-step tutorials and user guides.

Learn More About Accelerated Computing Hub

Get started with CUDA today.

