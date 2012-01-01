NVIDIA CUDA

CUDA Fundamentals
What Is CUDA?
CUDA is NVIDIA's platform for accelerated computing, providing the software layer that enables applications to harness the power of GPUs. Developers can program in languages such as C++, Python, and Fortran or leverage GPU-accelerated libraries and frameworks like PyTorch. This flexibility lets developers integrate GPU computing into any layer of their software stack to achieve optimal functionality and performance.
The CUDA Toolkit, an integral component of the CUDA platform, provides the compiler, libraries, and developer tools required to develop GPU applications.
How to Write a CUDA Program
