NVIDIA® GPUDirect® for Video technology helps IO board manufacturers write device drivers that efficiently transfer video frames in and out of NVIDIA GPU memory.

GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) are being used to accelerate complex and time consuming tasks in a range of applications from on-air graphics to real-time stereoscopic image reconstruction. Historically, however, getting data in and out of GPU memory from 3rd party hardware introduced unnecessary delay.

NVIDIA® GPUDirect for Video technology allows 3rd party hardware to efficiently communicate with NVIDIA GPUs and minimize historical latency issues. With NVIDIA GPUDirect for Video, IO devices are fully synchronized with the GPU and the CPU to minimize wasting cycles copying data between device drivers.

GPUDirect for Video technology is available to application developers through 3rd Party partner SDKs and gives developers full control to stream video in and out of the GPU at Sub-Frame transfer times in OpenGL, DirectX or CUDA on Windows or Linux.

Comparison of systems with and without GPUDirect for Video

Key Features

  • Avoid unnecessary system memory copies and CPU overhead by copying data through pinned host memory.
  • Synchronized transfers allow GPUs and video I/O devices to work together without artificial wait-states to ensure completion.
  • Reduce latency by transferring smaller chunks of the data, rather than waiting for the whole field or frame to be completed.
Operating System Windows 7, 8, 10, Server 2008R2, Server 2012, and Linux
Dependencies

Select NVIDIA Quadro, Tesla, or GRID products.

See full list of supported GPUs

Where to get GPUDirect for Video

If you are an application developer

GPUDirect for Video technology is available to application developers through the SDK's of the following I/O board vendors:


Active Silicon


Active Silicon is a manufacturer of imaging products, embedded systems and custom solutions, providing camera electronics for image data transmission, frame grabbers for data acquisition, and embedded systems for imaging processing and machine control.

Active Silicon


AJA


AJA builds industry-leading video capture cards, digital recording devices, video routers, frame synchronizers and scalers, digital converters and professional 4K cameras.

AJA


BitFlow


BitFlow is a manufacturer of analog, digital, Camera Link and CoaXPress frame grabbers (an electronic device used to get images from a camera into a computer).

BitFlow


Blackmagic Design


Blackmagic is a leading manufacturer of creative video technology. Dedicated to quality and stability; Blackmagic is world famous for their codecs and affordable high-end quality editing workstations built upon Blackmagic software and hardware.

Blackmagic Design


Bluefish444


Bluefish444 is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of uncompressed 4K/2K/HD/SD SDI, HDMI & ASI I/O video cards and mini converters for the professional video industry.

Bluefish444


Datapath Limited


Datapath Limited is a world leading innovator in the field of computer graphics and video wall display technology.

Datapath Limited


DELTACAST


DELTACAST develops state-of-the-art products for the professional TV broadcast market, providing a range of cost-effective video cards that, with the SDK software, can be used in OEM products to create professional broadcast custom solutions and products.

DELTACAST


Matrox Video Products Group


Matrox Video Products Group develops hardware and software development tools for OEMs and end user products such as I/O cards and devices for editing and streaming, scan converters, mini converters and multiviewers.

Matrox Video Products Group


Rohde & Schwarz DVS GmbH


Rohde & Schwarz DVS GmbH – formerly DVS Digital Video Systems - is a provider of hardware and software solutions for digital film, video production, post production and broadcast markets.

Rohde & Schwarz DVS GmbH


Silicon Software


Specialist in the Development of Hard- and Software Solutions for Quality Assurance and Process Engineering

Silicon Software


Yuan


Yuan is a leading developer and manufacturer of video capture cards, converters and streaming encoders.

We provide HDMI and SDI up to 4K/8K capture solutions, along with the SDK software which include all video features to support.

If you are a video I/O hardware manufacturer

An integration SDK for 3rd party video I/O hardware manufacturers is available upon request. The integration SDK is only given to writers of device drivers and I/O hardware manufacturers.

Access to GPUDirect for Video SDK is free and available upon application and review, please complete the application to request for access to the GPUDirect for Video SDK program. As part of the program, you will access to the latest software releases and receive notifications about this and other related NVIDIA products and technologies.

Request access to the GPUDirect for Video SDK

Supported GPUs

Resources

