NVIDIA GPUDirect for Video

NVIDIA® GPUDirect® for Video technology helps IO board manufacturers write device drivers that efficiently transfer video frames in and out of NVIDIA GPU memory.

GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) are being used to accelerate complex and time consuming tasks in a range of applications from on-air graphics to real-time stereoscopic image reconstruction. Historically, however, getting data in and out of GPU memory from 3rd party hardware introduced unnecessary delay.

NVIDIA® GPUDirect for Video technology allows 3rd party hardware to efficiently communicate with NVIDIA GPUs and minimize historical latency issues. With NVIDIA GPUDirect for Video, IO devices are fully synchronized with the GPU and the CPU to minimize wasting cycles copying data between device drivers.

GPUDirect for Video technology is available to application developers through 3rd Party partner SDKs and gives developers full control to stream video in and out of the GPU at Sub-Frame transfer times in OpenGL, DirectX or CUDA on Windows or Linux.

Comparison of systems with and without GPUDirect for Video

Key Features Avoid unnecessary system memory copies and CPU overhead by copying data through pinned host memory.

Synchronized transfers allow GPUs and video I/O devices to work together without artificial wait-states to ensure completion.

Reduce latency by transferring smaller chunks of the data, rather than waiting for the whole field or frame to be completed. Operating System Windows 7, 8, 10, Server 2008R2, Server 2012, and Linux Dependencies Select NVIDIA Quadro, Tesla, or GRID products. See full list of supported GPUs

Where to get GPUDirect for Video If you are an application developer GPUDirect for Video technology is available to application developers through the SDK's of the following I/O board vendors:

If you are a video I/O hardware manufacturer

An integration SDK for 3rd party video I/O hardware manufacturers is available upon request. The integration SDK is only given to writers of device drivers and I/O hardware manufacturers.

Access to GPUDirect for Video SDK is free and available upon application and review, please complete the application to request for access to the GPUDirect for Video SDK program. As part of the program, you will access to the latest software releases and receive notifications about this and other related NVIDIA products and technologies.

Request access to the GPUDirect for Video SDK

Supported GPUs

Resources

