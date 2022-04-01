Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2022.4 - New Features

Next-Gen CUDA Debugger showing Resources view



Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Overview

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2022.4 is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit


Updates in 2022.4.1:

General
  • Support for CUDA Toolkit 12.0 Update 1 was added.
  • Adds support for the latest NVIDIA GPUs, including AD104, AD106, and AD107.
CUDA Debugger
  • Bug fixes and performance improvements.
Resolved Issues
  • Fixed user induced coredump issue on A100 and H100 GPUs.
  • Fixed issue where Registers View may show error messages for PTX registers.
  • Fixed issue where projects failed to build with the CUDA build customization in recent updates of Visual Studio 2022 if the project path contains a space.

Updates in 2022.4.0:

General
  • Supports CUDA Toolkit 12.0
CUDA Debugger
  • Supports CNPv2.
  • Resource View now shows CUDA Stream Priority Attribute.
  • While WSL2 is supported by the CUDA Toolkit 12.0, Nsight Visual Studio Edition doesn't support debugging in the Linux subsystem.



Nsight Stand Alone Tools can now be integrated into Visual Studio

NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu


NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio

The integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers, Profilers, and Analysis Trace Timeline features have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.
NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.

When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.

