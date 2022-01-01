Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2022.1 - New Features
Next-Gen CUDA Debugger showing Resources view
Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Overview
Updates in 2022.1.1:
General
- New support for Visual Studio 2022, in addition to previous support for VS2017 and VS2019
CUDA Debugger
- System Info window is not available when using Visual Studio 2022.
- Legacy Debugging (for Maxwell GPUs) is not available when using Visual Studio 2022.
Updates in 2022.1.0 (available in CUDA Toolkit 11.6 only):
General
- Supports CUDA Toolkit 11.6
CUDA Debugger
- Improved coredump and exception handling.
- Bug fixes and performance improvements.
Nsight Stand Alone Tools can now be integrated into Visual Studio
NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu
NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio
In Nsight VSE 2022.1, the integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers, Profilers, and Analysis Trace Timeline features have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.
NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.
- Nsight Compute : CUDA application interactive kernel profiler
- Nsight Graphics : Graphics application frame debugger and profiler
- Nsight Systems : System-wide performance analysis timeline tool
When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.