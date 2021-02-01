Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2021.2 New Features
Next-Gen CUDA Debugger showing Resources view
Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Overview
Updates in 2021.2.1:
General
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 11.4 Update 1 was added.
Updates in 2021.2.0:
General
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 11.4 was added.
- Supports the latest NVIDIA Ampere GPUs
CUDA Debugger
- Next-Gen Debugger supports the latest compiler enhancements in CUDA Toolkit 11.4, improving optimized code debugging.
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
Nsight Stand Alone Tools can now be integrated into Visual Studio
NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu
NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio
In Nsight VSE 2021.2, the integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers, Profilers, and Analysis Trace Timeline features have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.
NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.
- Nsight Compute : CUDA application interactive kernel profiler
- Nsight Graphics : Graphics application frame debugger and profiler
- Nsight Systems : System-wide performance analysis timeline tool
When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.