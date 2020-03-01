Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2020.3 New Features
Next-Gen CUDA Debugger with new Warp Watch and Resources views
Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Overview
Updates in 2020.3.1:
Compute Debugging
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 11.2 Update 1 was added.
- Bug fixes and performance improvements.
General
CUDA Debugger
Updates in 2020.3.0:
Compute Debugging
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 11.2 GA was added.
- Fixed Visual Studio Intellisense and overall performance issues, introduced in Nsight VSE 2020.2.0.
(Prior to installing 2020.3.0, please uninstall via 'Settings' > 'Add or remove programs' > 'Visual Studio Edition 2020.2.0').
Note that 2020.2.1 also has this fix.
- Supports CUDA Parallel Launch.
- Supports Visual Studio breakpoint hit count.
- New Memory Allocations view, providing information on CUDA global memory allocations.
- Support for Visual Studio 2015, which has been deprecated since 2020.2.0, has been removed. Current Visual Studio support still includes versions 2017 and 2019.
General
Resolved Issues
CUDA Debugger
Deprecations and Drops
Nsight Stand Alone Tools can now be integrated into Visual Studio
NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu
NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio
In Nsight VSE 2020.3, the integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers, Profilers, and Analysis Trace Timeline features have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.
NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.
- Nsight Compute : CUDA application interactive kernel profiler
- Nsight Graphics : Graphics application frame debugger and profiler
- Nsight Systems : System-wide performance analysis timeline tool
When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.