Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2020.2 New Features
Next-Gen CUDA Debugger with new Warp Watch and Resources views
Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Overview
Updates in 2020.2.1:
General
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 11.1 Update 1 was added.
Resolved Issues
- Fixed Visual Studio Intellisense and overall performance issues, introduced in Nsight VSE 2020.2.0.
(Prior to installing 2020.2.1, please uninstall via 'Settings' > 'Add or remove programs' > 'Visual Studio Edition 2020.2.0')
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2020.2 is now available.
Compute Debugging
-
General
- Support for GA102 and GA104.
- Support CUDA Toolkit 11.1.
- Support for Microsoft Windows 10 Hardware Scheduling.
- Debugger Performance improvements, especially when loading modules.
- New debugger option to 'Break on API Errors'.
- New debugger option to 'Break on Launch'.
- Support for Visual Studio 2015 is being deprecated and will be dropped in an upcoming release. Current Visual Studio support still includes versions 2015, 2017, and 2019.
- Integrated Analysis Trace, deprecated since NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.2, has been removed. The replacement, stand-alone Nsight Systems tool is currently available and works with NVIDIA Nsight Integration for Visual Studio.
Nsight Stand Alone Tools can now be integrated into Visual Studio
NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu
NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio
In Nsight VSE 2020.2, the integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers, Profilers, and Analysis Trace Timeline features have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.
NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.
- Nsight Compute : CUDA application interactive kernel profiler
- Nsight Graphics : Graphics application frame debugger and profiler
- Nsight Systems : System-wide performance analysis timeline tool
When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.