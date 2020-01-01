Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2020.1 New Features
Next-Gen CUDA Debugger with new Warp Watch and Resources views
Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Overview
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2020.1 is now available.
Compute Debugging
General
- Added support for the NVIDIA GA100 GPU.
- Supports CUDA Toolkit 11.0.
- Added ability to control breaking on and reporting CUDA API errors.
- The Warp Watch view is now available in the Next-Gen Nsight Debugger.
- The Resources view is now available in the Next-Gen Nsight Debugger.
- Basic CUDA Task Graph support has been added to the Next-Gen Nsight Debugger.
- Support for Pascal has been dropped from the Legacy Nsight Debugger, but is fully supported by the Next-Gen Nsight Debugger
- OpenCL profiling support in NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition, deprecated as of NVIDIA Nsight VSE 2019.4, has been removed.
- Windows 7 (and WinServer through 2012R2) support, deprecated since 2019.4 release, has been removed.
- Support for sm_30 and sm_32 architectures have been dropped and sm_35, sm_37, sm_50 support has been deprecated as of the 2020.1 release. The default compilation target is now sm_52 in NVIDIA Nsight VSE build customizations.
- Support for Visual Studio 2013 has been dropped. Current Visual Studio support includes versions 2015, 2017, and 2019.
- NVIDIA Nsight Integration, a Visual Studio extension, has been introduced to allow next generation, standalone, Nsight tool integration into Visual Studio. In particular:
- Integrated Graphics Debugging, deprecated since NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.2, has been removed and replaced by Nsight Graphics.
- Integrated CUDA profiling, deprecated since NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.2, has been removed from the Performance Analysis tools and replaced by:
- Nsight Compute for Volta and later family GPUs
- nvprof and Visual Profiler for Pascal and early family GPUs (not participating tools for NVIDIA Nsight Integration)
- Integrated Analysis Trace, deprecated since NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.2, has not been removed, but will be in an upcoming release of NVIDIA Nsight VSE. The replacement, stand-alone Nsight Systems tool is currently available and works with NVIDIA Nsight Integration for Visual Studio.
Nsight Stand Alone Tools can now be integrated into Visual Studio
NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu
NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio
In Nsight VSE 2020.1, the integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers and integrated Profilers have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.
NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.
- Nsight Compute : CUDA application interactive kernel profiler
- Nsight Graphics : Graphics application frame debugger and profiler
- Nsight Systems : System-wide performance analysis tool
When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.