Jetson Nano
Jetson Nano is a small, powerful computer for embedded applications and AI IoT that delivers the power of modern AI in a $99 (1KU+) module.
Get started fast with the comprehensive JetPack SDK with accelerated libraries for deep learning, computer vision, graphics, multimedia, and more. Jetson Nano has the performance and capabilities you need to run modern AI workloads, giving you a fast and easy way to add advanced AI to your next product. To get started with your development process, check out the Jetson Nano Developer Kit.
Partner-Supported Products
Also see production-ready products based on Jetson Nano available from Jetson ecosystem partners.
|GPU
|NVIDIA Maxwell architecture with 128 NVIDIA CUDA® cores
|CPU
|Quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 MPCore processor
|Memory
|4 GB 64-bit LPDDR4, 1600MHz 25.6 GB/s
|Storage
|16 GB eMMC 5.1
|Video Encode
|
250MP/sec
1x 4K @ 30 (HEVC)
2x 1080p @ 60 (HEVC)
4x 1080p @ 30 (HEVC)
4x 720p @ 60 (HEVC)
9x 720p @ 30 (HEVC)
|Video Decode
|
500MP/sec
1x 4K @ 60 (HEVC)
2x 4K @ 30 (HEVC)
4x 1080p @ 60 (HEVC)
8x 1080p @ 30 (HEVC)
9x 720p @ 60 (HEVC)
|Camera
|12 lanes (3x4 or 4x2) MIPI CSI-2 D-PHY 1.1 (1.5 Gb/s per pair)
|Connectivity
|Gigabit Ethernet, M.2 Key E
|Display
|HDMI 2.0 and eDP 1.4
|USB
|4x USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Micro-B
|Others
|GPIO, I2C, I2S, SPI, UART
|Mechanical
|
69.6 mm x 45 mm
260-pin edge connector
Please refer to NVIDIA documentation for what is currently supported, and the Jetson Hardware page for a comparison of all Jetson modules.
Questions?
Please see the FAQ, wiki and post any questions you have to the NVIDIA Jetson Nano Forum.