Jetson Nano is a small, powerful computer for embedded applications and AI IoT that delivers the power of modern AI in a $99 (1KU+) module.

Get started fast with the comprehensive JetPack SDK with accelerated libraries for deep learning, computer vision, graphics, multimedia, and more. Jetson Nano has the performance and capabilities you need to run modern AI workloads, giving you a fast and easy way to add advanced AI to your next product. To get started with your development process, check out the Jetson Nano Developer Kit.