Jetson Benchmarks

NVIDIA Pretrained Model Benchmarks

NVIDIA pretrained models from NGC start you off with highly accurate and optimized models and model architectures for various use cases. Pretrained models are production-ready. You can further customize these models by training with your own real or synthetic data, using the NVIDIA TAO (Train-Adapt-Optimize) workflow to quickly build an accurate and ready to deploy model.The table below shows inferencing benchmarks for some of our pretrained models running on Jetson modules.