Jetson TX2 NX Module

NVIDIA® Jetson TX2 NX delivers the next step in AI performance for entry-level embedded and edge products. It provides up to 2.5X the performance of Jetson Nano, and shares form-factor and pin compatibility with Jetson Nano and Jetson Xavier™ NX.

This small module packs hardware accelerators for the entire AI pipeline, and NVIDIA JetPack SDK provides the tools you need to use them for your application. Custom AI network development is easy with pre-trained AI models from NVIDIA NGC and the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, and containerized deployments make updates for your product flexible and seamless.

Ease of development and speed of deployment—plus a unique combination of form-factor, performance, and power advantage—make Jetson TX2 NX the ideal mass-market AI product platform.

Technical Specifications

AI Performance 1.33 TFLOPs
GPU NVIDIA Pascal Architecture GPU with 256 CUDA cores
CPU Dual-core NVIDIA Denver 2 64-bit CPU and quad-core ARM A57 Complex
Memory 4GB 128-bit LPDDR4, 1600 MHz - 51.2 GBs
Storage 16GB eMMC 5.1 Flash Storage

* Please refer to NVIDIA documentation for what is currently supported, and the Jetson Hardware page for a comparison of all Jetson modules.


