Jetson TX2 NX Module

NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX delivers the next step in AI performance for entry-level embedded and edge products. It provides up to 2.5X the performance of Jetson Nano, and shares form-factor and pin compatibility with Jetson Nano and Jetson Xavier™ NX.

This small module packs hardware accelerators for the entire AI pipeline, and NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK provides the tools you need to use them for your application. Custom AI network development is easy with pre-trained AI models from NVIDIA NGC™ and the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, and containerized deployments make updates for your product flexible and seamless.

Ease of development and speed of deployment—plus a unique combination of form-factor, performance, and power advantage—make Jetson TX2 NX the ideal mass-market AI product platform.

