Jetson TX2 NX Module
NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX delivers the next step in AI performance for entry-level embedded and edge products. It provides up to 2.5X the performance of Jetson Nano, and shares form-factor and pin compatibility with Jetson Nano and Jetson Xavier™ NX.
This small module packs hardware accelerators for the entire AI pipeline, and NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK provides the tools you need to use them for your application. Custom AI network development is easy with pre-trained AI models from NVIDIA NGC™ and the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, and containerized deployments make updates for your product flexible and seamless.
Ease of development and speed of deployment—plus a unique combination of form-factor, performance, and power advantage—make Jetson TX2 NX the ideal mass-market AI product platform.
Technical Specifications
|AI Performance
|1.33 TFLOPs
|GPU
|NVIDIA Pascal™ Architecture GPU with 256 CUDA cores
|CPU
|Dual-core NVIDIA Denver 2 64-bit CPU and quad-core ARM A57 Complex
|Memory
|4GB 128-bit LPDDR4, 1600 MHz - 51.2 GBs
|Storage
|16GB eMMC 5.1 Flash Storage
* Please refer to NVIDIA documentation for what is currently supported, and the Jetson Hardware page for a comparison of all Jetson modules.
Questions?
Please see the FAQ and post any questions you have to the NVIDIA Jetson Developer Forum.