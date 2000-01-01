Jetson TX2 Module
Jetson TX2 is the fastest, most power-efficient embedded AI computing device. This 7.5-watt supercomputer on a module brings true AI computing at the edge. It's built around an NVIDIA Pascal™-family GPU and loaded with 8GB of memory and 59.7GB/s of memory bandwidth. It features a variety of standard hardware interfaces that make it easy to integrate it into a wide range of products and form factors.Buy Now
Technical Specifications
|GPU
|256-core NVIDIA Pascal™ GPU architecture with 256 NVIDIA CUDA cores
|CPU
|
Dual-Core NVIDIA Denver 2 64-Bit CPU
Quad-Core ARM® Cortex®-A57 MPCore
|Memory
|
8GB 128-bit LPDDR4 Memory
1866 MHx - 59.7 GB/s
|Storage
|32GB eMMC 5.1
|Power
|7.5W / 15W
Please refer to NVIDIA documentation for what is currently supported, and the Jetson Hardware page for a comparison of all Jetson modules.
