Extend AI Computing with the Jetson TX2i

TX2i

NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2i module’s rugged design, small form factor, and reduced power envelope make it ideal for high-performance edge computing devices such as industrial robots, machine vision cameras, and portable medical equipment.

Technical Specifications

Jetson TX2i Module
  • NVIDIA Pascal™ architecture with 256 NVIDIA CUDA cores, 1.3 TFLOPS (FP16)
  • Dual-core Denver 2 64-bit CPU and quad-core ARM A57 Complex
  • 8GB 128-bit LPDDR4 (ECC support), 1600MHz - 51.2 GB/s
  • 32GB eMMC 5.1
Environment
  • Operating temperature: -40C - 85C
  • Storage temperature: -40C - 85C
  • Humidity: 95%RH, -10C to 65C (non-condensing)
  • Vibration: 5 G RMS 10 to 500 Hz (random/sinusoidal)
  • Shock: 140 G, half sine 2 ms duration
Power
  • Voltage input: 9V - 19.6V DC
  • Module power: 10W - 20W
Software
  • NVIDIA Linux for Tegra® driver package, including Ubuntu-derived sample file system
  • AI, Compute, Multimedia, and Graphics libraries and APIs

Please refer to NVIDIA documentation for what is currently supported, and the Jetson Hardware page for a comparison of all Jetson modules.