Jetson TX2 4GB Module

Explore new AI capabilities at the edge with the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 4GB. This embedded computer lets you run neural networks with double the compute performance or double the power efficiency of Jetson TX1—at the same price.

As part of the world’s leading AI computing platform, Jetson TX2 4GB works with NVIDIA’s rich set of AI tools and workflows, which enable developers to train and deploy neural networks quickly.

It’s also supported by the NVIDIA JetPack SDK, which can save you money by reducing development effort and expense.

Buy Now