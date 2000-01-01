Jetson TX2 4GB Module
Explore new AI capabilities at the edge with the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 4GB. This embedded computer lets you run neural networks with double the compute performance or double the power efficiency of Jetson TX1—at the same price.
As part of the world’s leading AI computing platform, Jetson TX2 4GB works with NVIDIA’s rich set of AI tools and workflows, which enable developers to train and deploy neural networks quickly.
It’s also supported by the NVIDIA JetPack SDK, which can save you money by reducing development effort and expense.
Technical Specifications
|AI Performance
|1.3 TFLOPs
|GPU
|NVIDIA Pascal™ Architecture GPU with 256 CUDA cores
|CPU
|Dual-core NVIDIA Denver 2 64-bit CPU and quad-core ARM A57 Complex
|Memory
|4GB 128-bit LPDDR4, 1600 MHz - 51.2 GBs
|Storage
|16GB eMMC 5.1 Flash Storage
Please refer to NVIDIA documentation for what is currently supported, and the Jetson Hardware page for a comparison of all Jetson modules.
Questions?
Please see the FAQ and post any questions you have to the NVIDIA Jetson Developer Forum.