NVIDIA DRIVE Documentation
This page provides access to documentation for developers using NVIDIA DRIVE® Developer Kits. Additional documentation for DRIVE Developer Kits may be accessed at NVIDIA DRIVE Documentation.
Please visit the Getting Started Page and Setup Page for more information.
Use the product filters below to select appropriate documentation for your hardware platform.
DRIVE Orin
Getting Started
- Getting Started with DRIVE AGX Orin
- DRIVE AGX Orin Development Platform
- DRIVE AGX Orin Product Brief
- DRIVE AGX Orin Hardware Errata
- • English
- • Traditional Chinese
- • Simplified Chinese
- DRIVE AGX Orin Mechanical and Installation Guide
- DRIVE OS 6.0.8.1 Linux Release Notes
- DRIVE OS 6.0.8.1 Installation Guide for NVIDIA Developers
- DRIVE OS 5.x to 6.0 SDK Migration Guide
- DRIVE OS 6.0.8.1 Linux SDK Developer Guide
- DriveWorks 5.14 SDK Reference Documentation
- DriveWorks 5.14 System Task Manager (STM) User Guide
- DriveWorks 5.14 Compute Graph Framework SDK Reference Documentation
- CUDA Toolkit 11.4
- TensorRT 8.6.11
- cuDNN 8.9
- DRIVE OS 6.0.8 Linux Release Notes
- DRIVE OS 6.0.7 Linux Release Notes
- Nsight Systems
- Nsight Graphics
- SDK Manager
DRIVE OS 6.0 Linux Third-Party Software Licenses
- DriveWorks 5.x Third-Party Software Licenses
DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit
Sensors & Accessories
DRIVE OS 6.0.8.1 Linux SDK
Past Release Notes
Developer Tools
Licenses
- DRIVE OS 6.0.6 Linux Release Notes
- DRIVE OS 6.0.6 Installation Guide for NVIDIA Developers
- DRIVE OS 5.x to 6.0 SDK Migration Guide
- DRIVE OS 6.0.6 Linux SDK Developer Guide
- DriveWorks 5.10 SDK Reference Documentation
- DriveWorks 5.10 System Task Manager (STM) User Guide
- DriveWorks 5.10 Compute Graph Framework SDK Reference Documentation
- CUDA Toolkit 11.4
- TensorRT 8.4
- cuDNN 8.4
- Nsight Systems
- Nsight Graphics
- SDK Manager
- DRIVE OS 6.0 Linux Third-Party Software Licenses
- DriveWorks 5.x Third-Party Software Licenses
Developer Tools
Licenses
- DRIVE OS 6.0.5 Linux Release Notes
- DRIVE OS 6.0.5 Installation Guide for NVIDIA Developers
- DRIVE OS 5.x to 6.0 SDK Migration Guide
- DRIVE OS 6.0.5 Linux SDK Developer Guide
- DriveWorks 5.8 SDK Reference Documentation
- DriveWorks 5.8 System Task Manager (STM) User Guide
- DriveWorks 5.8 Compute Graph Framework SDK Reference Documentation
- CUDA Toolkit 11.4
- TensorRT 8.4
- cuDNN 8.4
- Nsight Systems
- Nsight Graphics
- SDK Manager
Developer Tools
Licenses
- DRIVE OS 6.0.4 Linux Release Notes
- DRIVE OS 6.0.4 Installation Guide for NVIDIA Developers
- DRIVE OS 5.x to 6.0 SDK Migration Guide
- DRIVE OS 6.0.4 Linux SDK Developer Guide
- DriveWorks 5.6 SDK Reference Documentation
- DriveWorks 5.6 System Task Manager (STM) User Guide
- DriveWorks 5.6 Compute Graph Framework SDK Reference Documentation
- CUDA Toolkit 11.4
- TensorRT 8.4
- cuDNN 8.3
Developer Tools
Licenses
DRIVE Xavier
Getting Started
- Getting Started with DRIVE AGX Xavier / Pegasus XT
- DRIVE AGX Xavier / Pegasus XT Developer Kit Product Brief
- DRIVE AGX Xavier / Pegasus XT Developer Kit Hardware Errata (10/02/2020)
- DRIVE AGX Xavier / Pegasus XT Developer Kit Hardware Quick Start Guide
- DRIVE AGX Xavier / Pegasus XT Developer Kit Mechanical and Installation Guide
- DRIVE Hyperion Kit Quick Start Guide
- DRIVE Hyperion Hardware Installation Guide
- DRIVE OS 5.2.6 Release Blog
- DRIVE OS 5.2.6 Release Notes
- DriveWorks 4.0 Release Notes
- DRIVE OS 5.2.6 Installation Guide for NVIDIA Developers
- DRIVE OS 5.2 Linux SDK Developer Guide
- DriveWorks 4.0 SDK Reference Documentation
- CUDA Toolkit 10.2
- TensorRT 6.0
- cuDNN 7.6
- DRIVE OS Third Party Software Licenses
- DriveWorks Third Party Software Licenses
- DRIVE Software 10.0 Release Notes
- DRIVE AGX System Flashing Technical Bulletin for DRIVE Software 10.0
- DRIVE Software Installation Guide for NVIDIA Developers
- DRIVE Software 10.0 Documentation*
- DRIVE Software 10.0 Licenses
- DRIVE OS version 5.1.6.1 (Linux)
DRIVE AGX Xavier / Pegasus XT Developer Kit
• DRIVE Software 10.0 and DRIVE OS 5.2.x include fixes for some items documented in this Errata. Please immediately update to one of these releases available on DRIVE Downloads.
DRIVE Hyperion 7.1 Developer Kit
Requires DRIVE AGX Pegasus XT running DRIVE Software
Sensors & Accessories
DRIVE OS 5.2.6 and DriveWorks 4.0 (Linux)
DRIVE Software 10.0 (Linux)
* Note: Some of the applications require DRIVE AGX Pegasus Developer Kit.
Developer Tools
Licenses
- DRIVE Software 9.0 Release Notes
- DRIVE AGX Developer Kit Flashing Technical Bulletin for DRIVE Software 9.0 (05/23/19)
- DRIVE AGX System Installation with NVIDIA SDK Manager Quickstart Guide
- DRIVE Software 9.0 Documentation*
- DRIVE Software 9.0 Licenses
* Note: Some of the applications require DRIVE AGX Pegasus Developer Kit.
DRIVE PX 2
Resources
Hardware
Read about NVIDIA DRIVE® hardware including the Hyperion Reference Architecture, DRIVE AGX Orin DevKit, Sensors and Accessories.
Software
Download DRIVE OS SDK, NVIDIA's reference operating system and associated software stack including DriveWorks, CUDA, cuDNN and TensorRT.
Training
Expand your knowledge with tutorials, webinars, instructional materials and more.