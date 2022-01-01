DRIVE Training
The best way to learn is by doing, and to help you get started, we have assembled a series of tutorials and instructional materials featuring the latest developer innovations. Learn about vehicle technology, partnerships, the DRIVE platform, and automakers that are shaping the future of transportation.
GTC
|GPU Technology Conference (GTC)
|
GTC highlights the latest breakthroughs in autonomous vehicles, AI, HPC, accelerated data science, graphics, and more. You can view our most recent automotive GTC sessions at the link below:
Additionally, you may view our DRIVE Developer Day sessions, which offer deep dives into safe and robust autonomous vehicle development by clicking below.
Webinars
|Upcoming Webinars
|
In each hour-long session, NVIDIA experts will dive into the details of various aspects of the end-to-end AV computational pipeline and will be available for live Q&A.
Stay tuned for upcoming automotive developer webinars to learn more about the NVIDIA DRIVE platform, meanwhile check out More Webinars.
NVIDIA Research
NVIDIA Research for Autonomous Vehicles
NVIDIA Research brings together a diverse and interdisciplinary set of researchers to address core topics in vehicle autonomy, ranging from perception and prediction to planning and control, as well as advance the state of the art in a number of critical related fields such as decision making under uncertainty, reinforcement learning, and the verification and validation of safety-critical AI systems.
NVIDIA Research Autonomous Vehicle Research Group led by Dr. Marco Pavone focuses on:
- Human-centered autonomy
- Next-generation autonomy architectures
- Assured Autonomy
Deep Learning Institute (DLI)
Deep Learning for Autonomous Vehicles - Integrating Sensors with NVIDIA DRIVE®
Learn how to integrate your sensor of choice for NVIDIA DRIVE.
In this course, you will be guided through a working example of a custom plugin for a sensor using the DriveWorks SDK and implement core elements of the plugin.
At the end of the course, you will have implemented a fully working plugin that you can test with pre recorded data. This implementation will cover all aspects of a sensor integration and can be used as a template for other sensor integrations in your own projects.
Prerequisites:
- Basic experience with C++ suggested tutorial: C++ Programming Language by GeeksforGeeks C++ Programming Language by GeeksforGeeks
- Basic experience with Linux terminal commands suggested tutorial: The Linux Command Line for Beginners by Ubuntu
DRIVE VIDEOS
Peek under the hood of NVIDIA DRIVE with our latest video series.