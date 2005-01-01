DRIVE AGX Xavier and DRIVE AGX Pegasus XT Sensors and Accessories
These sensors and accessories can be used with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier™ and DRIVE AGX Pegasus™ XT. Most sensors are provided by a third-party vendor who must be contacted for the hardware, software, and associated support.
For a complete list of development and production sensors for NVIDIA DRIVE® Hyperion 8.1 and NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™, please see NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™ 8.1 Sensors and Accessories.
A mix of devices for short and long-distance visual input
Front center automotive-grade lidar for an additional layer of redundant vision, as well as a rooftop high-resolution lidar for ground-truth (GT) data collection.
Multiple radars for overlapping front, side, and corner visibility and redundancy, with increased angular and vertical resolution for complex urban driving.
Vehicle odometry sensing for precise localization and ground-truth determination in IMU internal navigation and Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).
Cables, harnesses, adapters, and more to integrate DRIVE AGX into the vehicle
Cameras
Please contact the vendor (your NVIDIA representative or third-party) specified in the table below to purchase these camera modules. The software is integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and works out-of-the-box. The support section details the latest DRIVE SDK release for Xavier that includes camera support.
The software for NVIDIA-supported cameras includes optimally tuned ISP settings. Any customizations to this support will require further discussions and development agreements. Contact your NVIDIA representative for more details.
|Camera
Maker/Model
|Sensor
|Pixel
Count
(MP)
|CFA
|HFOV
(deg)/Lens
Part#
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|DRIVE OS
|Sekonix SF3324
|ON Semi - AR0231
|2.3
|RCCB
|120 Sekonix - NA1262
|5.2.6 (Transfer1)
|NVIDIA | NVIDIA
|Sekonix SF3325
|ON Semi - AR0231
|2.3
|RCCB
|60 Sekonix - NA6062
|5.2.6 (Transfer1)
|NVIDIA | NVIDIA
|ON Semiconductor
|ON Semi - AR0144
|1
|GS-IR
|55 LCE - LC001k-0100
|5.2.6 (Transfer1)
|NVIDIA | NVIDIA
|AR0144ATSM-GEVK(GazeT-144)
|ON Semi - AR0144
|1
|GS-IR
|55 LCE - LC001k-0100
|5.2.6 (Transfer1)
|NVIDIA | NVIDIA
|Entron F008A120RM0AES2
|ON Semi - AR0820
|8.3
|RGGB
|120 LCE - LC862
|5.2.6
|NVIDIA2 | Entron
|Entron F008A030RM0AES
|ON Semi - AR0820
|8.3
|RGGB
|30 LCE - LC070
|5.2.6 (Transfer1)
|NVIDIA2 | Entron
|Entron F008A070RM0AES
|ON Semi - AR0820
|8.3
|RGGB
|70 LCE - LC126
|5.2.6 (Transfer1)
|NVIDIA2 | Entron
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM5
|Sony – IMX 390
|2.45
|RGGB
|194 Sunny - AT205
|5.2.6 (Transfer1)
|NVIDIA | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM7
|Sony – IMX 390
|2.45
|RGGB
|194 Sunny - AT214
|5.2.6 (Transfer1)
|NVIDIA2 | Sony
|
1NVIDIA’s support for cameras above will end of life (EOL) at DRIVE OS 5.2.6 and DriveWorks 4.0. Contact the sensor supplier for support availability beyond DRIVE OS 5.2.6.
2Camera driver/tuning not planned for production
Please contact the third-party vendor directly for availability, software, and support. The Software Compatibility information indicates the version of NVIDIA DRIVE SDK that is compatible with the specific sensor. Note: DRIVE SDK releases do not include the software or tuning for these cameras.
|Camera
Maker/Model
|Sensor
|Pixel
Count
(MP)
|CFA
|HFOV
(deg)/Lens
Part#
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|DRIVE OS
|Sony
|Sony - IMX 424
|7.46
|RGGB
|120 Calin – CAR37
|5.2.6 (EOL)
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX424PEVB-MLH-SMM1
|Sony - IMX 424
|7.46
|RGGB
|30 Sunex - DSL162
|5.2.6 (EOL)
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX490EVB-MOH-SMM1
|Sony - IMX 490
|5.44
|RGGB
|30 Sunex - DSL162
|5.2.6
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX490EVB-MOH-SMM3
|Sony - IMX 490
|5.44
|RGGB
|60 Calin - CAR50
|5.2.6
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX490EVB-MOH-SMM2
|Sony - IMX 490
|5.44
|RGGB
|120 Calin – CAR53
|5.2.6
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM1
|Sony – IMX 390
|2.45
|RGGB
|55 Calin - CAR29
|5.2.6
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM2
|Sony – IMX 390
|2.45
|RGGB
|110 Naotech - RD335SF15
|5.2.6
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM3
|Sony – IMX 390
|2.45
|RGGB
|120 Sirtec - SR2005C
|5.2.6
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM4
|Sony – IMX 390
|2.45
|RGGB
|194 Sunny - AT202
|5.2.6
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM4
|Sony – IMX 390
|2.45
|RGGB
|194 Sunny - AT202
|5.2.6
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM5
|Sony – IMX 390
|2.45
|RGGB
|194 Sunny - AT205
|5.2.6 (EOL)
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM7
|Sony – IMX 390
|2.45
|RGGB
|194 Sunny - AT214
|5.2.6
|Sony | Sony
|OmniVision OX03C10-EXAL-BA0C
|OmniVision – OX03C10
|2.5
|RGGB
|94 Zeal – ZA-CA38215A1-170(6)
|5.2.6
|OmniVision | OmniVision
|OmniVision OX03F10-EXAL-BA0C
|OmniVision – OX03F10
|3
|RGGB
|196 STRTEC – PD063
|5.2.6
|OmniVision | OmniVision
|OmniVision OX08A40-EXAL-AA1C
|OmniVision – OX08A40
|8.3
|RGGB
|140 Sunex - DSL166A
|5.2.6
|OmniVision | OmniVision
|Entron F003A208RM0A
|Onsemi - AR0233
|2.6
|RGGB
|208 LCE - LC063
|5.2.6
|Onsemi | Entron
|Entron F008A030RM0AES
|Onsemi - AR0820
|8.3
|RGGB
|30 LCE - LC070
|5.2.6
|Onsemi | Entron
|Entron F008A070RM0AES
|Onsemi - AR0820
|8.3
|RGGB
|70 LCE - LC126
|5.2.6
|Onsemi | Entron
DRIVE Software 10 includes support for:
- DRIVE AV: Sekonix SF3324 and Sekonix SF3325 with ON Semi - AR0231
- DRIVE IX: ON Semiconductor AR0144ATSM-GEVK (GazeT-144)
Lidars
Please contact the third-party vendor below to purchase these sensors. The software is integrated into the NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and works out-of-the-box. The SDK Compatibility information indicates the latest DRIVE SDK release for Xavier that includes sensor support.
|Vendor/Model
|Range
|hFOV
|vFOV
|Pts/s
|Time Sync
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|DRIVE OS
|DriveWorks
|Velodyne: Puck (VLP16)
|100m
|360
|30
|300k
|GPRM/GPGGA
|5.2.6
|4.0
|NVIDIA | Velodyne
|Velodyne: HDL32E
|100m
|360
|41.33
|695k
|GPRM/GPGGA
|5.2.6
|4.0
|NVIDIA | Velodyne
|Velodyne: HDL64E
|120m
|360
|26.9
|1.3M
|GPRMC
|5.2.6
|4.0
|NVIDIA | Velodyne
|Velodyne: Puck Hi-Res (VLP-16-Hi-Res-M12)
|100m
|360
|20
|300k
|GPRMC/GPGGA
|5.2.6
|4.0
|NVIDIA | Velodyne
|Velodyne: Alpha Prime (VLS128)
|220m
|360
|40
|2.4M
|GPRMC/GPGGA
|5.2.6
|4.0
|NVIDIA | Velodyne
|Velodyne: Ultra Puck (VLP-32C)
|200m
|360
|40
|580k
|GPRMC/GPGGA
|5.2.6
|4.0
|NVIDIA | Velodyne
|Luminar Hydra Lidar Sensor
|200m
|120
|30
|550K
|PPS/NMEA gPTP
|5.2.6
|4.0
|NVIDIA | Luminar
|Hesai P128
|200m
|360
|40
|9.2M
|gPTP GPRMC/GPGGA
|5.2.6
|4.0
|NVIDIA | Luminar
Please contact the third-party vendor directly for availability, software, and support of these lidar modules. The SDK Compatibility information indicates the version of NVIDIA DRIVE SDK that is compatible with the specific sensor.
|Vendor/Model
|Range
|hFOV
|vFOV
|Pts/s
|Time Sync
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|DRIVE OS
|DriveWorks
|Ouster: OS1-64
|50m
|360
|22.5 - 45
|1.2M
|PPS/NMEA, gPTP
|5.2.6
|4.0
|Ouster | Ouster
|Ouster OS2-128
|80m
|360
|22.5
|2.6M
|PPS/NMEA, gPTP
|5.2.6
|4.0
|Ouster | Ouster
|Innoviz ONE
|150m
|115
|15
|2.6M
|PPS/ GPRMC
|5.2.6
|4.0
|Innoviz | Innoviz
|AEVA Aeries-I
|185
|120
|20
|2.0M
|PTP
|5.2.6
|4.0
|Aeva | Aeva
Note: Ranges in meters for 10% Reflective Lambertian Target, at 100kLux Ambient Background Intensity
Radars
Please contact the third-party vendor below to purchase these sensors. The software is integrated into the NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and work out-of-the-box. The SDK Compatibility information indicates the latest DRIVE SDK release for Xavier that includes sensor support.
|Vendor /
Model
|Max
Range
|Max
Azimuth
FOV
|Elevation FOV
|Output Interface
|Time Sync
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|CAN
|Ethernet
|DRIVE OS
|Continental: Long Range Radar ARS430 (Firmware 2.0.1)
|250m
|±75°
|Elevation measurement capable
|Y
|0.1 Gbps
|gPTP
|5.2.6
|NVIDIA | Continental
|Continental: Long Range Radar ARS430 (Firmware 3.0.0)
|250m
|±75°
|Elevation measurement capable
|Y
|0.1 Gbps
|gPTP
|5.2.6
|NVIDIA | Continental
Please contact the third-party vendor for availability, software and support of these radar modules. The SDK Compatibility information indicates the version of NVIDIA DRIVE SDK that is compatible with the specific sensor.
|Vendor/Model
|Max
Range
|Max
Azimuth
FOV
|Elevation FOV
|Output Interface
|Time Sync
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|CAN
|Ethernet
|DRIVE OS
|Arbe A1 FFRD (Firmware 1.3.0)
|300m
|±40°
|±15°
|Y
|1 Gbps
|gPTP
|5.2.6
|Arbe | Arbe
DRIVE Software 10 includes support for:
- DRIVE AV: Continental Long Range Radar ARS430 (Firmware 2.0.1)
IMU / GNSS Devices
Please contact the third-party vendor below to purchase these sensors. The software for these sensors are integrated into the NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and work out-of-the-box. The SDK Compatibility information indicates the latest DRIVE SDK release for Xavier that includes sensor support.
|Vendor / Model
|Type
|GNSS Bands
|Host I/F
|Data Format
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|DRIVE OS
|DriveWorks
|Bosch: IMU-MM7.10
|IMU
|N/A
|CAN
|CAN (Proprietary)
|-
|4.0
|NVIDIA | Bosch
|Continental: SC13S
|IMU
|N/A
|CAN
|CAN (Proprietary)
|-
|4.0
|NVIDIA | Continental
|Xsens: Inertial Measurement Unit MTi-G-710
|IMU + GNSS
|GPS/QZSS L1, GLONASS L1, BeiDou B1, SBAS L1
|USB, RS-232
|NMEA (ASCII), Xbus (proprietary binary)
|-
|4.0
|NVIDIA | Xsens
|NovAtel: PwrPak7-E1 SPAN
|INS (IMU + GNSS) with DGPS
|GPS L1/L2/L5, GLONASS L1/L2/L3/L5, Galileo E1/E5/E6, Beidou B1/B2/B3, QZSS L1/L2/L5/L6, SBASL1/L5
|Ethernet
|RTCM/NTRIP, NMEA, NovAtel (proprietary)
|-
|4.0
|NVIDIA | NovAtel
|Ublox: ZED-F9K in C103-F9K
|GNSS
|GPS/QZSS L1/L2, GLONASS L1/L2, Galileo E1/E5, Beidou B1/B2
|Ethernet
|RTCM/NTRIP, NMEA, UBX (proprietary)
|-
|4.0
|NVIDIA | Ublox
DRIVE Software 10 includes support for:
- DRIVE AV: NovAtel: Differential GPS SPAN-IGM-A1 with IMU + GNSS and Xsens: Inertial Measurement Unit MTi-G-710 with IMU + GNSS
Hardware Accessories for DRIVE AGX Xavier and DRIVE AGX Pegasus XT
Please contact the vendor below to order accessories which may be separately purchased for your DRIVE AGX Xavier or Pegasus XT Developer Kit.
|Accessory
|Included in DRIVE AGX Xavier /
Pegasus XT Developer Kit? (Y/N)
|Contact
|DRIVE AGX (E3550) Quad Camera Cable
|Y
|NVIDIA
|DRIVE AGX(E3550) 48-pin Vehicle Cable Harness
|Y
|NVIDIA
|DRIVE AGX (E3550) System Power Supply, Power Adapter, and US Power Cord
|Y
|NVIDIA
|DRIVE AGX (E3579) Dual GbE Dongle and HSD Cable (converts from standard Ethernet to 1000 Base-T1)
|Y
|NVIDIA
|DRIVE AGX (E3585) 10GbE Dongle, HSD Cable and Power Supply
|N
|NVIDIA
|DRIVE AGX Power Adapter for Accessories
|Y
|NVIDIA
Note:
- The third-party sensor information on this page represents vendor-supplied data, which is not verified by NVIDIA. Please contact the third-party vendor for more information.
- The latest compatible release is subject to change.
Disclaimer: NVIDIA is not responsible for third-party devices, device/driver quality, or compatibility with a specific release. Please contact the third-party vendor for more details.
