Unbox and Setup Your DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit

Now that you have your platform, it’s time to unbox and set it up. The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™ Developer Kit Hardware Quick Start Guide and the Product Brief are available to guide you through this process.

Download DRIVE OS SDK. Read the NVIDIA DRIVE OS 6.0 Installation Guide for NVIDIA Developer Users for detailed instructions on downloading and configuring your development environment. Install DRIVE OS SDK on your host PC and flash the runtime on your DRIVE AGX system using NVIDIA DRIVE OS Docker Containers (for Ubuntu 20.04 and 18.04).

Configure Your Development Environment for users of NVONLINE (partners.nvidia.com | nvdeveloper.nvidia.com)

Choose from several options to install DRIVE OS SDK on your host PC and flash the runtime on your DRIVE AGX system.

Please visit the DRIVE OS 6.0 Installation Guide for NVONLINE Users for detailed instructions on downloading the software and configuring your development environment. An NVONLINE login is required to download the software.