Unbox and Setup Your DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit
Now that you have your platform, it’s time to unbox and set it up. The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™ Developer Kit Hardware Quick Start Guide and the Product Brief are available to guide you through this process.
Configure Your Development Environment for users of NVIDIA Developer (developer.nvidia.com)
Download DRIVE OS SDK. Read the NVIDIA DRIVE OS 6.0 Installation Guide for NVIDIA Developer Users for detailed instructions on downloading and configuring your development environment. Install DRIVE OS SDK on your host PC and flash the runtime on your DRIVE AGX system using NVIDIA DRIVE OS Docker Containers (for Ubuntu 20.04 and 18.04).
Configure Your Development Environment for users of NVONLINE (partners.nvidia.com | nvdeveloper.nvidia.com)
Choose from several options to install DRIVE OS SDK on your host PC and flash the runtime on your DRIVE AGX system.
Please visit the DRIVE OS 6.0 Installation Guide for NVONLINE Users for detailed instructions on downloading the software and configuring your development environment. An NVONLINE login is required to download the software.
Unbox Vehicle Accessory Kit
If you purchased the optional Vehicle Accessory Kit (which is not included in the DRIVE AGX Orin DevKit), please refer to the DRIVE AGX Orin Mechanical and Installation Guide for requirements and guidance on installing the DRIVE AGX Orin system in your vehicle.
Resources
Hardware
Read about NVIDIA DRIVE® hardware including the Hyperion Reference Architecture, DRIVE AGX Orin DevKit, Sensors and Accessories.
Software
Download DRIVE OS SDK, NVIDIA's reference operating system and associated software stack including DriveWorks, CUDA, cuDNN and TensorRT.
Documentation
Review DRIVE hardware and software documentation. Learn more about what comes with DRIVE AGX DevKits, how to install the platform in a vehicle, and what is provided with the DRIVE OS SDK.