NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Autonomous Vehicle Reference Architecture
NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™ is an end-to-end, modular reference architecture for designing autonomous vehicles (AVs). The latest generation includes NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™ Developer Kits, all built on the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC). This scalable platform include the foundational NVIDIA DRIVE® OS with DriveWorks, CUDA, cuDNN, TensorRT and sensors to deliver the highest levels of safety and efficiency in AV development.
DRIVE Hyperion Reference Architecture Key Benefits
High Performance
The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™ modular computing platform delivers rich automotive IO and 254 TOPS per SoC, and is built on auto-grade silicon.
Algorithm Development
Safety-certified sensor sets with production-validated sensor drivers and tuning accelerate algorithm development.
Data Productivity
Accurate sensor calibration, precise time synchronization, efficient data compression, and integrated utilities improve the entire data processing pipeline efficiency.
Optimization & Testing
Physically accurate ray tracing-based virtual sensors are available in NVIDIA DRIVE Sim™ to virtually test and augment datasets with synthetic data.
DRIVE AGX Orin DevKit
The DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit uses the high-performance compute of the DRIVE Orin SoC to power autonomous driving capabilities, confidence views, digital clusters, infotainment, and passenger interaction with AI. Developers can build, extend, and leverage one development investment across an entire fleet with this scalable platform.
DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit
- Powered by a single Orin module delivering up to 254 TOPS
- Includes hardware, software, and sample applications needed for the development of production-level autonomous vehicle applications
- Built on production auto-grade silicon
- Provides rich automotive I/O and flexibility to expand
- Ready to order your DRIVE AGX Orin DevKit and Accessories for bench or in vehicle development:
- Contact Arrow (NVIDIA DRIVE Worldwide Distributor) at nvidia.drive@arrow.com
- Alternately, contact your NVIDIA representative (or contact us)
- NOTE: DRIVE Hyperion DevKits are only available direct from NVIDIA
|Component
|Description
|Details
|One Orin SoC
|Deep Learning Accelerators (DLA)
|87 TOPS (INT8)
|NVIDIA Ampere architecture-class integrated GPU
|167 TOPS (INT8) | 5.2 TOPS (FP32)
|Image Signal Processor (ISP)
|1.85Gigapixels/s
|DRIVE AGX System I/O
|Camera
|90Gb/s over 16x GMSL(R) ports
|LIDAR/Radar
|~30Gb/s over Ethernet
|Vehicle IO
|6 CAN interfaces
|Component
|Description
|Details
|One Orin SoC
|12 Cortex-A78A CPU
|Deep Learning Accelerators (DLA)
|87 TOPS (INT8)
|NVIDIA Ampere architecture-class integrated GPU
|167 TOPS (INT8) | 5.2 TOPS (FP32)
|Programmable Vision Accelerators (PVA)
|2048 GMACS (INT8) | 512 GMACS (INT16)
|Image Signal Processor (ISP)
|1.85Gigapixels/s
|Video encoder
|Up to 1.0GPix/s (H.265)
|Video decoder
|Up to 1.9GPix/s
|Memory bandwidth (256-Bit LPDDR5)
|~200GB/s
|DRIVE AGX System I/O
|Camera
|90Gb/s over 16x GMSL(R) ports
|LIDAR/Radar
|~30Gb/s over Ethernet
|Vehicle IO
|6 CAN interfaces
|Included Accessories
|Network Interface Adapter
|Converts 1GbE Rugged Auto HMT-D IO to Standard Ethernet RJ45 IO
|Other cables
|Connects the DRIVE AGX system to a host development computer
Scaleable AV Platform
- 254 TOPS for multiple concurrent AI inference pipelines
- Architected for safety
- Streamlines software development with a fully assembled developer kit
- Increases performance with the ability to easily connect multiple boxes
Rich Automotive I/O
- 16x GMSL cameras
- 2x 10GbE, 10x 1GbE, 6x 100 MbE
- DisplayPort 1.4
- Automotive Audio Bus (A2B)
NVIDIA DRIVE SDK Support
- Includes the foundational software stack, NVIDIA DRIVE OS with DriveWorks
- Contains a rich suite of developer tools such as NvMedia, NvStreams, CUDA®, cuDNN, and TensorRT™
Sensors
The DRIVE Hyperion Level 2+/Level 3 Reference Architecture sensor set includes 12 cameras, nine radars, one lidar, and 12 ultrasonics, all production-tuned and validated. Designed for the highest level of functional safety and cybersecurity, these sensors are fully synchronized and ready for high-quality 4D data collection. NVIDIA DRIVE Sim models of these sensors are available for testing and validation out of the box.
Camera
A mix of wide-angle fisheye cameras for near vision, paired with high-fidelity wide and tele 8MP cameras for detecting longer distances.Learn More
Radar
Multiple radars for overlapping front, side, and corner visibility and redundancy, with increased angular and vertical resolution for complex urban driving.Learn More
Lidar
Front center automotive-grade lidar for an additional layer of redundant vision, as well as a rooftop high-resolution lidar for ground-truth (GT) data collection.Learn More
IMU + GPS
Vehicle odometry sensing for precise localization and ground-truth determination.
Learn More
Hyperion 8.1 Reference Architecture Sensor Specifications
|Sensor Qty & Type
|Function
|Details
|8 exterior cameras
|Wide & tele vision
|Sony IMX728, 8.3MPx
|4 exterior cameras
|Fisheye near vision
|Sony IMX623, 3.0MPx
|6 radars
|Corner & side sensing
|Hella Short Range Radar
|3 radars
|Front & rear sensing
|Continental 1x Imaging and 2x Long Range Radars
|1 lidar
|Front redundant sensing
|Luminar
|3 interior cameras
|Driver monitoring system
|1x OmniVision - OX05B1B, 5Mpx
|Occupant monitoring system
|2x OmniVision - OX05B1S, 5Mpx
|2 IMUs
|Vehicle odometry detection
|1x Continental SC13Sl, 1x Bosch MMP
|1 GPS
|Vehicle position detection
|u-blox
|1 development lidar
|Ground-truth data collection
|Hesai
|1 development GNSS
|Ground-truth data collection
|Novatel
Learn More About DRIVE AGX Orin Compatible Sensors
Resources
Software
Download DRIVE OS SDK, NVIDIA's reference operating system and associated software stack including DriveWorks, CUDA, cuDNN and TensorRT.
Documentation
Review DRIVE hardware and software documentation. Learn more about what comes with DRIVE AGX DevKits, how to install the platform in a vehicle, and what is provided with the DRIVE OS SDK.
Training
Expand your knowledge with tutorials, webinars, instructional materials and more. Explore our Technical Blogs and our Corporate Blogs.