Sensors

The DRIVE Hyperion Level 2+/Level 3 Reference Architecture sensor set includes 12 cameras, nine radars, one lidar, and 12 ultrasonics, all production-tuned and validated. Designed for the highest level of functional safety and cybersecurity, these sensors are fully synchronized and ready for high-quality 4D data collection. NVIDIA DRIVE Sim models of these sensors are available for testing and validation out of the box.