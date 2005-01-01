DRIVE AGX Orin Sensors and Accessories
These sensors and accessories may be used with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™. Sensors are provided by a third-party vendor who must be contacted for the hardware, software, and associated support.
For a complete list of development and production sensors, please see NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™ 8.1 Sensors and Accessories.
Cameras
A mix of cameras for short and long distance
Lidars
Front center automotive-grade lidar for an additional layer of redundant vision, as well as a rooftop high-resolution lidar for ground-truth (GT) data collection.
Radars
Multiple radars for overlapping front, side, and corner visibility and redundancy, with increased angular and vertical resolution for complex urban driving.
IMU / GNSS
Vehicle position and odometry sensing for precise localization.
Hardware Accessories
Hardware accessories for DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kits.
Cameras
Please contact the third-party vendor specified in the table below to obtain these camera modules, software, and associated support. The SDK Compatibility information indicates the version of NVIDIA DRIVE SDK that is compatible with the specific sensor.
|Camera
Maker/Model
|Sensor
|Pixel
Count
(MP)
|CFA
|HFOV
(deg)/Lens
Part#
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|DRIVE OS
|Smartlead BF8S105A-100-02
|Sony - IMX728
|8.3
|RGGB
|30 Sunny - SF816
|6.0.8+
|NVIDIA | Smartlead
|Smartlead BF8S106A-100-02
|Sony - IMX728
|8.3
|RGGB
|70 Sunny - SS801
|6.0.8+
|NVIDIA | Smartlead
|Smartlead BF8S103G-100-00
|Sony - IMX728
|8.3
|RGGB
|120 Sunny - SF811
|6.0.8+
|NVIDIA | Smartlead
|Smartlead BS2S107A-100-02
|Sony - IMX623
|2.9
|RGGB
|194 Sunny - AT301
|6.0.8+
|NVIDIA | Smartlead
|Smartlead BN5V101A-101-01
|OmniVision - OX05B1S
|5.9
|GS-RGB-IR
|188 Sunny - AI510
|6.0.8+
|NVIDIA | Smartlead
|Sony IMX728EVB-MLH-SMM1
|Sony - IMX728
|8.39
|RGGB
|30 Sunny - SF816
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|SonyIMX728EVB-MLH-SMM2
|Sony - IMX728
|8.39
|RGGB
|70 Sunny - SS801
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX728EVB-MLH-SMM3
|Sony - IMX728
|8.39
|RGGB
|120 Sunny - SF811
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX623EVB-MLH-SMM3
|Sony - IMX623
|3.01
|RGGB
|196 SERTEC - SR1069A
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX490EVB-MOH-SMM1
|Sony - IMX490
|5.44
|RGGB
|30 Calin - CAR32
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX490EVB-MOH-SMM3
|Sony - IMX490
|5.44
|RGGB
|60 Calin - CAR50
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX490EVB-MOH-SMM2
|Sony - IMX490
|5.44
|RGGB
|120 Calin – CAR53
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM1
|Sony – IMX390
|2.45
|RGGB
|55 Calin - CAR29
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM2
|Sony – IMX390
|2.45
|RGGB
|110 Naotech - RD335SF15
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM3
|Sony – IMX390
|2.45
|RGGB
|120 Sirtec - SR2005C
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM4
|Sony – IMX390
|2.45
|RGGB
|194 Sunny - AT202
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM5
|Sony – IMX390
|2.45
|RGGB
|194 Sunny - AT205
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM7
|Sony – IMX390
|2.45
|RGGB
|194 Sunny - AT214
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Sony | Sony
|Leopard LI-OV2311-VCSEL-GMSL2-055H
|OmniVision - OV2311
|2.1
|GS-IR
|55 Sunny - AI216A
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | Leopard
|Leopard LI-OV2312-VCSEL-GMSL2-177H
|OmniVision – OV2312
|2.1
|GS-RGB-IR
|177 Sunny - AI217A
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|OmniVision | Leopard
|OmniVision OX05B1S-EXAE-BA0C
|OmniVision – OX05B1S
|5
|GS-RGB-IR
|126 Hongjing- HJ6094L
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|OmniVision | OmniVision
|OmniVision OX08B40EXACAA1C
|OmniVision – OX08B40
|8.3
|RGGB
|140 Sunex - DSL166A
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|OmniVision | OmniVision
|OmniVision OX03C10-EXAL-BA0C
|OmniVision – OX03C10
|2.5
|RGGB
|94 Zeal – ZA-CA38215A1-170(6)
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|OmniVision | OmniVision
|OmniVision OX03F10-EXAL-BA0C
|OmniVision – OX03F10
|3
|RGGB
|196 STRTEC – PD063
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|OmniVision | OmniVision
|OmniVision OX08A40-EXAL-AA1C
|OmniVision – OX08A40
|8.3
|RGGB
|140 Sunex - DSL166A
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|OmniVision | OmniVision
|Entron F003A208RM0A
|Onsemi - AR0233
|2.6
|RGGB
|208 LCE - LC063
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Onsemi | Entron
|Entron F008A030RM0AES
|Onsemi - AR0820
|8.3
|RGGB
|30 LCE - LC070
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Onsemi | Entron
|Entron F008A070RM0AES
|Onsemi - AR0820
|8.3
|RGGB
|70 LCE - LC126
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Onsemi | Entron
|ON Semiconductor AR0144ATSM-GEVK (GazeT-144)
|Onsemi - AR0144
|1
|GS-IR
|55 LCE - LC001k-0100
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Onsemi | Onsemi
|Sekonix SF3324
|Onsemi - AR0231
|2.3
|RCCB
|120 Sekonix - NA1262
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Onsemi | Sekonix
|Sekonix SF3325
|Onsemi - AR0231
|2.3
|RCCB
|60 Sekonix - NA6062
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Onsemi | Sekonix
|ON Semiconductor GAZET1-AR0234AT3MS-LC833-GEVK
|Onsemi - AR0234
|2.3
|GS-IR
|55 LCE - LC0833
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Onsemi | Onsemi
|ON Semiconductor GAZET1-AR0234AT3MS-DS267-GEVK
|Onsemi - AR0234
|2.3
|GS-IR
|195 Sunex - DSL267
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Onsemi | Onsemi
|Entron F008A120RM0AES
|Onsemi - AR0820
|8.3
|RGGB
|120 LCE - LC862
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | Entron
|Entron F009A120RM0A
|Onsemi - AR0823
|8.3
|RGGB
|120 LCE - LC862
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Onsemi | Entron
|Entron F004A204RM0A
|Onsemi - AR0341
|3
|RGGB
|204 LCE - LC131
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Onsemi | Entron
|Quanta HZKJ-1
|Sony - IMX728
|8.3
|RGGB
|120 Sunny-SF811
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Quanta | Quanta
|Quanta HZKJ-2
|Sony - IMX728
|8.3
|RGGB
|30 Sunny-SF816
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Quanta | Quanta
|Quanta HZKJ-3
|Sony - IMX728
|8.3
|RGGB
|70 Sunny-SF801
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Quanta | Quanta
|Quanta HZKK-1
|Sony - IMX623
|3
|RGGB
|197 Sunny-AT301
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Quanta | Quanta
|Quanta HZKJ-4
|OmniVision - OX08B40
|8.3
|RGGB
|120 Sunny-SF811
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Quanta | Quanta
|Quanta HZKJ-5
|OmniVision - OX08B40
|8.3
|RGGB
|30 Sunny-SF816
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Quanta | Quanta
|Quanta HZKJ-6
|OmniVision - OX08B40
|8.3
|RGGB
|70 Sunny-SF801
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Quanta | Quanta
|Quanta HZKK-2
|OmniVision - OX03F10
|3
|RGGB
|197 Sunny-AT301
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Quanta | Quanta
Lidars
Please contact the third-party vendor specified in the table below to obtain these Lidar modules, software, and associated support. The SDK Compatibility information indicates the version of NVIDIA DRIVE SDK that is compatible with the specific sensor.
|Vendor /
Model
|Range
|hFOV
|vFOV
|Pts/s
|Time Sync
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|DRIVE OS
|Velodyne Puck (VLP16)
|100m
|360
|30
|300K
|GPRM/GPGGA
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | Velodyne
|Velodyne Alpha Prime (VLS128)
|220m
|360
|40
|2.4M
|GPRMC/GPGGA
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | Velodyne
|Velodyne Ultra Puck (VLP-32C)
|200m
|360
|40
|580K
|GPRMC/GPGGA
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | Velodyne
|Luminar Iris
|250m
|120
|26
|640K
|IEEE 802.1AS gPTP
|Coming Later
|NVIDIA | Luminar
|Hesai Pandar128
|200m
|360
|40
|3.456M
|GPRMC/GPGGA, gPTP
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | Hesai
|Hesai AT128
|180m / 250m
|120
|25
|1.536M
|IEEE 802.1AS, gPTP
|6.0.4+
|Hesai | Hesai
|Ouster OS1-64
|50m
|360
|22.5 - 45
|1.2M
|PPS/NMEA, gPTP, PTP
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Ouster | Ouster
|Ouster OS2-128
|80m
|360
|22.5
|2.6M
|PPS/NMEA, gPTP
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Ouster | Ouster
|InnovizOne
|150m
|115
|15
|2.8M
|PPS/GPRMC
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Innoviz | Innoviz
|AEVA Aeries-I
|185m
|120
|20
|2.0M
|PTP
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Aeva | Aeva
Note: Ranges in meters for 10% Reflective Lambertian Target, at 100kLux Ambient Background Intensity and 90% Probability of Detection.
Radars
Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these sensors. The software for these sensors are integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and work out-of-the-box. The SDK Compatibility information indicates the latest DRIVE SDK release for Xavier that includes sensor support.
|Vendor /
Model
|Max
Range
|Max
Azimuth
FOV
|Elevation FOV
|Output Interface
|Time Sync
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|CAN
|Ethernet
|DRIVE OS
|Continental: Long Range Radar ARS430 (Firmware 3.0.0)
|250m
|±75°
|Elevation measurement capable
|Y
|0.1 Gbps
|gPTP
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | Continental
|Arbe A1 FFRD
|300m
|±40°
|±15°
|Y
|1 Gbps
|gPTP
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Arbe | Arbe
|Lunewave V3.6
|250m
|±85°
|Elevation measurement capable
|N
|1 Gbps
|N
|Contact Sensor Vendor
|Lunewave | Lunewave
IMU / GNSS
Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these sensors. The software for these sensors is integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and works out-of-the-box. The SDK compatibility information indicates the latest release that includes sensor support.
|Vendor / Model
|Type
|GNSS Bands
|Host I/F
|Data Format
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|DRIVE OS
|NovAtel PwrPak7D-E1 SPAN
|INS (GNSS + IMU) with DGPS and dual antenna
|GPS L1/L2/L5, GLONASS L1/L2/L3/L5, Galileo E1/E5/E6, Beidou B1/B2/B3, QZSS L1/L2/L5/L6, SBASL1/L5
|Ethernet
|RTCM/NTRIP, NMEA, NovAtel (proprietary)
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | NovAtel
Hardware Accessories
Please contact Arrow (NVIDIA DRIVE Worldwide Distributor) at nvidia.drive@arrow.com to order accessories which may be separately purchased for your DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit.
|Accessory
|Included in DRIVE AGX Orin
Developer Kit? (Y/N)
|Contact
|Vehicle Accessory Kit | NVPN 930-62482-0000-100
|N
|NVIDIA
|Vehicle Harness H1B | NVPN 030-1592-000
|N
|NVIDIA
|Vehicle Harness H2A | NVPN 030-1463-000
|N
|NVIDIA
|DRIVE AGX Orin 10GbE HMTD to RJ45 Adapter | NVPN 930-13584-0000-100
|N
|NVIDIA
|DRIVE AGX Orin 1GbE HMTD to RJ45 Adapter | NVPN 930-13751-0000-100
|Y
|NVIDIA
Note:
- The third-party sensor information on this page represents vendor-supplied data, which are not verified by NVIDIA. Please contact the third-party vendor for more information.
- Latest compatible release is subject to change.
Disclaimer: NVIDIA is not responsible for third-party devices, device/driver quality or compatibility with a specific release. Please contact the third-party vendor for more details.
