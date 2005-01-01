DRIVE AGX Orin Sensors and Accessories

These sensors and accessories may be used with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™. Sensors are provided by a third-party vendor who must be contacted for the hardware, software, and associated support.


For a complete list of development and production sensors, please see NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™ 8.1 Sensors and Accessories.



DRIVE dHyperion sensor set includes 12 wide-angle fisheye cameras.

Cameras

A mix of cameras for short and long distance

DRIVE Hyperion sensor set has high resolution lidars.

Lidars

Front center automotive-grade lidar for an additional layer of redundant vision, as well as a rooftop high-resolution lidar for ground-truth (GT) data collection.

DRIVE Hyperion sensors have nine radars.

Radars

Multiple radars for overlapping front, side, and corner visibility and redundancy, with increased angular and vertical resolution for complex urban driving.

IMU / GNSS

Vehicle position and odometry sensing for precise localization.

DRIVE Hyperion sensors come with vehicle odometry sensing.

Hardware Accessories

Hardware accessories for DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kits.

Cameras

Please contact the third-party vendor specified in the table below to obtain these camera modules, software, and associated support. The SDK Compatibility information indicates the version of NVIDIA DRIVE SDK that is compatible with the specific sensor.


Camera
Maker/Model		 Sensor Pixel
Count
(MP)		 CFA HFOV
(deg)/Lens
Part#		 DRIVE SDK Compatibility SW | HW Contact
DRIVE OS
Smartlead BF8S105A-100-02 Sony - IMX728 8.3 RGGB 30 Sunny - SF816 6.0.8+ NVIDIA | Smartlead
Smartlead BF8S106A-100-02 Sony - IMX728 8.3 RGGB 70 Sunny - SS801 6.0.8+ NVIDIA | Smartlead
Smartlead BF8S103G-100-00 Sony - IMX728 8.3 RGGB 120 Sunny - SF811 6.0.8+ NVIDIA | Smartlead
Smartlead BS2S107A-100-02 Sony - IMX623 2.9 RGGB 194 Sunny - AT301 6.0.8+ NVIDIA | Smartlead
Smartlead BN5V101A-101-01 OmniVision - OX05B1S 5.9 GS-RGB-IR 188 Sunny - AI510 6.0.8+ NVIDIA | Smartlead
Sony IMX728EVB-MLH-SMM1 Sony - IMX728 8.39 RGGB 30 Sunny - SF816 Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
SonyIMX728EVB-MLH-SMM2 Sony - IMX728 8.39 RGGB 70 Sunny - SS801 Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
Sony IMX728EVB-MLH-SMM3 Sony - IMX728 8.39 RGGB 120 Sunny - SF811 Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
Sony IMX623EVB-MLH-SMM3 Sony - IMX623 3.01 RGGB 196 SERTEC - SR1069A Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
Sony IMX490EVB-MOH-SMM1 Sony - IMX490 5.44 RGGB 30 Calin - CAR32 Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
Sony IMX490EVB-MOH-SMM3 Sony - IMX490 5.44 RGGB 60 Calin - CAR50 Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
Sony IMX490EVB-MOH-SMM2 Sony - IMX490 5.44 RGGB 120 Calin – CAR53 Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM1 Sony – IMX390 2.45 RGGB 55 Calin - CAR29 Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM2 Sony – IMX390 2.45 RGGB 110 Naotech - RD335SF15 Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM3 Sony – IMX390 2.45 RGGB 120 Sirtec - SR2005C Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM4 Sony – IMX390 2.45 RGGB 194 Sunny - AT202 Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM5 Sony – IMX390 2.45 RGGB 194 Sunny - AT205 Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
Sony IMX390EVB-MLH-SMM7 Sony – IMX390 2.45 RGGB 194 Sunny - AT214 Contact Sensor Vendor Sony | Sony
Leopard LI-OV2311-VCSEL-GMSL2-055H OmniVision - OV2311 2.1 GS-IR 55 Sunny - AI216A 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | Leopard
Leopard LI-OV2312-VCSEL-GMSL2-177H OmniVision – OV2312 2.1 GS-RGB-IR 177 Sunny - AI217A Contact Sensor Vendor OmniVision | Leopard
OmniVision OX05B1S-EXAE-BA0C OmniVision – OX05B1S 5 GS-RGB-IR 126 Hongjing- HJ6094L Contact Sensor Vendor OmniVision | OmniVision
OmniVision OX08B40EXACAA1C OmniVision – OX08B40 8.3 RGGB 140 Sunex - DSL166A Contact Sensor Vendor OmniVision | OmniVision
OmniVision OX03C10-EXAL-BA0C OmniVision – OX03C10 2.5 RGGB 94 Zeal – ZA-CA38215A1-170(6) Contact Sensor Vendor OmniVision | OmniVision
OmniVision OX03F10-EXAL-BA0C OmniVision – OX03F10 3 RGGB 196 STRTEC – PD063 Contact Sensor Vendor OmniVision | OmniVision
OmniVision OX08A40-EXAL-AA1C OmniVision – OX08A40 8.3 RGGB 140 Sunex - DSL166A Contact Sensor Vendor OmniVision | OmniVision
Entron F003A208RM0A Onsemi - AR0233 2.6 RGGB 208 LCE - LC063 Contact Sensor Vendor Onsemi | Entron
Entron F008A030RM0AES Onsemi - AR0820 8.3 RGGB 30 LCE - LC070 Contact Sensor Vendor Onsemi | Entron
Entron F008A070RM0AES Onsemi - AR0820 8.3 RGGB 70 LCE - LC126 Contact Sensor Vendor Onsemi | Entron
ON Semiconductor AR0144ATSM-GEVK (GazeT-144) Onsemi - AR0144 1 GS-IR 55 LCE - LC001k-0100 Contact Sensor Vendor Onsemi | Onsemi
Sekonix SF3324 Onsemi - AR0231 2.3 RCCB 120 Sekonix - NA1262 Contact Sensor Vendor Onsemi | Sekonix
Sekonix SF3325 Onsemi - AR0231 2.3 RCCB 60 Sekonix - NA6062 Contact Sensor Vendor Onsemi | Sekonix
ON Semiconductor GAZET1-AR0234AT3MS-LC833-GEVK Onsemi - AR0234 2.3 GS-IR 55 LCE - LC0833 Contact Sensor Vendor Onsemi | Onsemi
ON Semiconductor GAZET1-AR0234AT3MS-DS267-GEVK Onsemi - AR0234 2.3 GS-IR 195 Sunex - DSL267 Contact Sensor Vendor Onsemi | Onsemi
Entron F008A120RM0AES Onsemi - AR0820 8.3 RGGB 120 LCE - LC862 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | Entron
Entron F009A120RM0A Onsemi - AR0823 8.3 RGGB 120 LCE - LC862 Contact Sensor Vendor Onsemi | Entron
Entron F004A204RM0A Onsemi - AR0341 3 RGGB 204 LCE - LC131 Contact Sensor Vendor Onsemi | Entron
Quanta HZKJ-1 Sony - IMX728 8.3 RGGB 120 Sunny-SF811 Contact Sensor Vendor Quanta | Quanta
Quanta HZKJ-2 Sony - IMX728 8.3 RGGB 30 Sunny-SF816 Contact Sensor Vendor Quanta | Quanta
Quanta HZKJ-3 Sony - IMX728 8.3 RGGB 70 Sunny-SF801 Contact Sensor Vendor Quanta | Quanta
Quanta HZKK-1 Sony - IMX623 3 RGGB 197 Sunny-AT301 Contact Sensor Vendor Quanta | Quanta
Quanta HZKJ-4 OmniVision - OX08B40 8.3 RGGB 120 Sunny-SF811 Contact Sensor Vendor Quanta | Quanta
Quanta HZKJ-5 OmniVision - OX08B40 8.3 RGGB 30 Sunny-SF816 Contact Sensor Vendor Quanta | Quanta
Quanta HZKJ-6 OmniVision - OX08B40 8.3 RGGB 70 Sunny-SF801 Contact Sensor Vendor Quanta | Quanta
Quanta HZKK-2 OmniVision - OX03F10 3 RGGB 197 Sunny-AT301 Contact Sensor Vendor Quanta | Quanta

Lidars

Please contact the third-party vendor specified in the table below to obtain these Lidar modules, software, and associated support. The SDK Compatibility information indicates the version of NVIDIA DRIVE SDK that is compatible with the specific sensor.



Vendor /
Model		 Range hFOV vFOV Pts/s Time Sync DRIVE SDK Compatibility SW | HW Contact
DRIVE OS
Velodyne Puck (VLP16) 100m 360 30 300K GPRM/GPGGA 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | Velodyne
Velodyne Alpha Prime (VLS128) 220m 360 40 2.4M GPRMC/GPGGA 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | Velodyne
Velodyne Ultra Puck (VLP-32C) 200m 360 40 580K GPRMC/GPGGA 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | Velodyne
Luminar Iris 250m 120 26 640K IEEE 802.1AS gPTP Coming Later NVIDIA | Luminar
Hesai Pandar128 200m 360 40 3.456M GPRMC/GPGGA, gPTP 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | Hesai
Hesai AT128 180m / 250m 120 25 1.536M IEEE 802.1AS, gPTP 6.0.4+ Hesai | Hesai
Ouster OS1-64 50m 360 22.5 - 45 1.2M PPS/NMEA, gPTP, PTP Contact Sensor Vendor Ouster | Ouster
Ouster OS2-128 80m 360 22.5 2.6M PPS/NMEA, gPTP Contact Sensor Vendor Ouster | Ouster
InnovizOne 150m 115 15 2.8M PPS/GPRMC Contact Sensor Vendor Innoviz | Innoviz
AEVA Aeries-I 185m 120 20 2.0M PTP Contact Sensor Vendor Aeva | Aeva

Note: Ranges in meters for 10% Reflective Lambertian Target, at 100kLux Ambient Background Intensity and 90% Probability of Detection.

Radars

Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these sensors. The software for these sensors are integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and work out-of-the-box. The SDK Compatibility information indicates the latest DRIVE SDK release for Xavier that includes sensor support.



Vendor /
Model		 Max
Range		 Max
Azimuth
FOV		 Elevation FOV Output Interface Time Sync DRIVE SDK Compatibility SW | HW Contact
CAN Ethernet DRIVE OS
Continental: Long Range Radar ARS430 (Firmware 3.0.0) 250m ±75° Elevation measurement capable Y 0.1 Gbps gPTP 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | Continental
Arbe A1 FFRD 300m ±40° ±15° Y 1 Gbps gPTP Contact Sensor Vendor Arbe | Arbe
Lunewave V3.6 250m ±85° Elevation measurement capable N 1 Gbps N Contact Sensor Vendor Lunewave | Lunewave

IMU / GNSS

Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these sensors. The software for these sensors is integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and works out-of-the-box. The SDK compatibility information indicates the latest release that includes sensor support.



Vendor / Model Type GNSS Bands Host I/F Data Format DRIVE SDK Compatibility SW | HW Contact
DRIVE OS
NovAtel PwrPak7D-E1 SPAN INS (GNSS + IMU) with DGPS and dual antenna GPS L1/L2/L5, GLONASS L1/L2/L3/L5, Galileo E1/E5/E6, Beidou B1/B2/B3, QZSS L1/L2/L5/L6, SBASL1/L5 Ethernet RTCM/NTRIP, NMEA, NovAtel (proprietary) 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | NovAtel

Hardware Accessories

Please contact Arrow (NVIDIA DRIVE Worldwide Distributor) at nvidia.drive@arrow.com to order accessories which may be separately purchased for your DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit.



Accessory Included in DRIVE AGX Orin
Developer Kit? (Y/N)		 Contact
Vehicle Accessory Kit | NVPN 930-62482-0000-100 N NVIDIA
Vehicle Harness H1B | NVPN 030-1592-000 N NVIDIA
Vehicle Harness H2A | NVPN 030-1463-000 N NVIDIA
DRIVE AGX Orin 10GbE HMTD to RJ45 Adapter | NVPN 930-13584-0000-100 N NVIDIA
DRIVE AGX Orin 1GbE HMTD to RJ45 Adapter | NVPN 930-13751-0000-100 Y NVIDIA



Note:

  • The third-party sensor information on this page represents vendor-supplied data, which are not verified by NVIDIA. Please contact the third-party vendor for more information.
  • Latest compatible release is subject to change.



Disclaimer: NVIDIA is not responsible for third-party devices, device/driver quality or compatibility with a specific release. Please contact the third-party vendor for more details.

