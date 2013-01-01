NVIDIA SHIELD

Android TV

Android TV Developer Guide - Learn best practices for developing on SHIELD and Android TV including preparing games and apps for game controllers, design considerations and Android TV store requirements.

Android TV Deployment Checklist - Check readiness of an app or game for Android TV with NVIDIA's deployment checklist.

Android TV DevCasts - Watch the NVIDIA Developer YouTube Channel for a jump-start on Android TV app development.

Android TV Recommendations - Get introduced to Android TV recommendations: what they are, when to use them, and how to make best use of the Recommendations API.

Android TV App & Game Tuning - Tips and tricks for developing, publishing and tuning apps and games for Android TV and SHIELD.