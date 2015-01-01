Android Debugging for High Performance Applications

If you are writing a game or high performance application for Android, you will be using the NDK (Native Development Kit) from Google. At NVIDIA, we believe in making NDK development simple and efficient. We provide tools for installing the NDK as well as integration with Visual Studio for building and debugging. We also provide professional grade profiling tools for both CPU and GPU. These tools let developers get professional performance from their Android code.

Tools for Serious Android Game Development

Android Developer Diaries with EA Firemonkeys and TickTock Games

Check out this presentation and video from GDC 2015 where developers from EA Firemonkeys and TickTock Games took to the stage to talk about their experiences debugging and profiling Android applications using tools from NVIDIA.

Watch the Video

Get the slides Android-Developer-diaries_GDC2015.pdf



Unreal Development

For Unreal Engine 4 development, NVIDIA tools are recognized by EPIC Games as being the ideal solution