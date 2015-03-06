Training Materials for SHIELD and Android TV

On this page you'll find videos and presentations designed for help developers get started developing for SHIELD.

NVIDIA also provides a series of training documentation and YouTube DevCasts available to help developers get up to speed quickly with Android, Android TV and SHIELD development.

Check out our new Android DevCasts from the NVIDIA Developer channel on YouTube!

Read about SHIELD and Android features in our SHIELD & Mobile Technologies documentation.

Introducing NVIDIA AndroidWorks

David Coombes (Developer Programs Manager)

AndroidWorks is NVIDIA's native Android Development solution which makes Android development as easy as developing on PC or Console. A single click installer combined with tight Visual Studio integration gives developers the power they need.



NVIDIA Tegra Development Tools for Android

Daniel Horowitz (Engineering Manager, Developer Tools Mobile, NVIDIA),Jeffrey Kiel (Sr. SW Engineering Manager, Graphics Developer Tools, NVIDIA)

Live webinar recording from GDC 2014.

Discusses use of Nsight Tegra Visual Studio Edition (now part of AndroidWorks) as well as the Tegra System Profiler and Tegra Graphics Debugger for Tegra K1/X1



Making Five Star Games for NVIDIA SHIELD and Android TV

Lars M. Bishop (Sr. Mobile Developer Technologies Engineer, NVIDIA), Kristan Uccello (Developer Advocate, Google)

Android™ games take advantage of the latest mobile technologies, such as those offered by NVIDIA® SHIELD™ and Android TV. Wowing users with great tech and great gameplay puts a game on course for five-star reviews and subsequent success. Of equal importance are stability, quality, and avoiding poor reviews that can damage a game's reputation and overall ranking. Hear first-hand accounts from NVIDIA on how we assist developers achieve great reviews and avoid poor ones. We'll examine developing natively and using a game engine, real-world issue debugging, and how one-star reviewers can be successfully converted into avid fans with great post-shipment support. The session also covers Android coding best-practices and some of the new “gotchas” that sprang forth with Android Lollipop. Plus, the speaker will introduce the most pivotal development tips for taking advantage of Android TV, a platform custom-made for the living room and great multiplayer gaming. File: Making_5_StarGames_for_SHIELD_andAndroidTV_GDC15.pdf





High-Performance Game Engines and Development Tools with NVIDIA SHIELD

Niklas Smedberg, (Senior Engine Programmer, Epic Games), Arturo Nunez (Field Engineer for LATAM, Unity Technologies), Yury Habets (Android Developer, Unity Technologies)

Modern Android™ devices like the NVIDIA®SHIELD™ family have the same functionality as high-end PCs. In this presentation, representatives from several high-profile game engine companies talk about Android, SHIELD, and the future of game development.



Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GRID

Eric Young (Manager for GRID Devtech, NVIDIA)

This talk focuses on providing an introduction to cloud gaming: what is the motivation and benefits for running games remotely, and why developers should be interested in NVIDIA GRID™. We’ll introduce the GRID ecosystem and briefly cover what GRID technology is capable of, as well as provide an overview of what material will be presented at the detailed GRID talks on Friday, March 6, 2015. File: CloudGaming_and_GRID_GDC15.pdf





Cutting-Edge Graphics for Android

Mathias Schott (Developer Technology Engineer, NVIDIA)

NVIDIA® SHIELD™ and the NVIDIA Tegra® processor bring the latest in cutting-edge GPU technology to mobile computing. Coupled with OpenGL ES 3.1 and the Android™ Extension Pack (AEP), SHIELD provides developers with the ultimate platform to showcase their games using today's most advanced 3D rendering. This presentation shows how to take advantage of the features of these technologies using techniques once reserved for high-end PCs and consoles. File: Cutting_Edge_Graphics_for_Android_GDC2015.pdf





Bringing AAA Franchises to NVIDIA SHIELD, Round-Table, and Postmortem

Rev Lebaredian (Senior Director, Content & Technology, NVIDIA), Justin Kim (DevTech Engineer, NVIDIA)

The first part of this presentation is a round-table where several developers discus their experiences bringing high-end content to Android™. In the second part, we’ll dive deep with a detailed postmortem about porting a AAA PC title to NVIDIA® SHIELD™. File: Bringing_BorderLands2_to_SHIELD_GDC2015.pdf





Android Dev-Diaries with EA Firemonkeys and TickTock Games

Daniel Horowitz (Engineering Manager, Developer Tools Mobile, NVIDIA), Lewis Strudwick (Technical Director, EA Firemonkeys), Arden Aspinall (Lead Developer & CTO, TickTock Games),

Join us in learning how TickTock Games and EA's Firemonkeys studio have developed their most cutting edge titles. We will discuss Need for Speed: No Limits for mobile platforms and the evolution of development practices starting from Real Racing. TickTock Games will be discussing Z: Steel Soldiers and an unannounced title. The talk will cover workflow and tools for development, debugging, and profiling as well as Android architecture considerations. File: Android-Developer-diaries_GDC2015.pdf



Basic Android TV App Development with NVIDIA SHIELD

Lars M. Bishop (Sr. Mobile Developer Technologies Engineer, NVIDIA)

This video covers the basics of bringing your Android app to Android TV (ATV) and some NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV features. It focuses on non-gaming apps like multimedia, video and streaming apps, but the techniques are generally applicable to games as well.



Preparing and Publishing your App on Android TV and targeting NVIDIA SHIELD

Lars M. Bishop (Sr. Mobile Developer Technologies Engineer, NVIDIA)

This video covers the basics of bringing your Android app to Android TV (ATV) and some NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV features. It focuses on non-gaming apps like multimedia, video and streaming apps, but the techniques are generally applicable to games as well.



Unity101: Adding Support for Gamepads

David Coombes (Developer Programs Manager)

This short video shows how to add cross platform support for gamepads to a Unity application making it suitable for NVIDIA SHIELD



Unity101: Graphics Quality Settings

David Coombes (Developer Programs Manager)