SHIELD Open Source Resources and Drivers
NVIDIA publishes source code, binary packages and USB drivers for developers and the Android open source community to use in development and to create custom OS images for SHIELD devices. Look below for links to relevant downloads.Portions of open source software are provided under license terms that require redistribution of source code, including the GNU General Public License. Contact oss-requests@nvidia.com to request source code if you are not able to locate it on this page.
DEVELOPER OS IMAGES
As a service to software developers, NVIDIA publishes some binary "developer OS images" with decreased security restrictions or preview drivers. For more information, see here.
SHIELD ANDROID TV
Open Source Resources
NVIDIA publishes source code and binary packages for the community to use to create custom OS images for SHIELD. Find instructions for the open source packages here:
- SHIELD TV (2015,2017,2019 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 9.0.1
- SHIELD TV (2015,2017,2019 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 9.0.0
- SHIELD TV (2015,2017,2019 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 8.2.3
- SHIELD TV (2015,2017,2019 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 8.2.2
- SHIELD TV (2015,2017,2019 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 8.2.0
- SHIELD TV (2019 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 8.1.1
- SHIELD TV (2019 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 8.1.0
- SHIELD TV (2017 & 2015 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 8.0.2
- SHIELD TV (2017 & 2015 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 8.0.0
- SHIELD TV (2017 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 7.1.0
- SHIELD ANDROID TV (2015 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 7.1.0
- SHIELD TV (2017 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 7.0.2
- SHIELD ANDROID TV (2015 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 7.0.2
- SHIELD TV (2017 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 7.0.1
- SHIELD ANDROID TV (2015 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 7.0.1
- SHIELD TV (2017 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 6.2.0 & 6.3.0
- SHIELD ANDROID TV (2015 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 6.2.0 & 6.3.0
- SHIELD TV China (2017 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 6.4.0
- SHIELD TV China (2017 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 6.3.0
- SHIELD TV China (2017 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 6.1.0
- SHIELD TV (2017 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 6.1.0
- SHIELD ANDROID TV (2015 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 6.1.0
- SHIELD TV (2017 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 5.2.0
- SHIELD ANDROID TV (2015 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 5.2.0
- SHIELD TV (2017 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 5.1.0
- SHIELD ANDROID TV (2015 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 5.0.2 & 5.1.0
- SHIELD TV (2017 edition) open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 5.0.0 & 5.0.1
- SHIELD ANDROID TV open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 3.3.0 & 3.2.0
- SHIELD ANDROID TV open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 3.0.0 & 3.1.0
- SHIELD ANDROID TV open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 2.1.0
- SHIELD ANDROID TV open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 2.0.0
- SHIELD ANDROID TV open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 1.4.0
- SHIELD ANDROID TV open source and binary driver release for Software Upgrade 1.1.0, 1.2.0 & 1.3.0
- SHIELD ANDROID TV open source and binary driver release for factory images "MP1", "MP2" & "MP3"
Recovery Images
NVIDIA also publishes binary "recovery images" for users wishing to revert to the stock NVIDIA OS. Download recovery images from the Download Center (unpack instructions are provided there; the linux package does not require a login).
Before attempting to flash a recovery image, you must have the lastest fastboot executable from the Android SDK (available here under the "Get just the command line tools" heading) installed on the host machine.
To enter
fastboot mode on the SHIELD TV (2017 edition), follow the instructions in the "How To Flash" section of the latest open source README (for example, the 5.0.0 README linked above or here).
Windows USB Driver
NVIDIA provides updated Windows USB drivers for developers having issues with the default Google adb or fastboot driver. If your machine is unable to detect SHIELD, download this driver and follow the instructions linked from the Download Center to install.
SHIELD TABLET K1
These materials are for the NVIDIA SHIELD TABLET K1 released in late 2015; see below for the original SHIELD TABLET.
Open Source Resources
NVIDIA publishes source code and binary packages for the community to use to create custom OS images for SHIELD TABLET K1. Find instructions for the open source packages here:
- SHIELD TABLET K1 open source and binary driver release for OTA 5.0.0 & 5.1.0
- SHIELD TABLET K1 open source and binary driver release for OTA 1.2.0, 1.3.0, 1.4.0 & 1.5.0
- SHIELD TABLET K1 open source and binary driver release for OTA 1.1.1
- SHIELD TABLET K1 open source and binary driver release for preinstalled factory image
Recovery Images
Windows USB Driver
SHIELD TABLET
Open Source Resources
NVIDIA publishes source code and binary packages for the community to use to create custom OS images for SHIELD tablet. Find instructions for the open source packages here:
- SHIELD tablet open source and binary driver release for OTA 5.0.0 & 5.1.0
- SHIELD tablet open source and binary driver release for OTA 4.1.0, 4.2.0, 4.3.0 & 4.4.0 for all versions
- SHIELD tablet open source and binary driver release for OTA 4.0.1 for WiFi & non-US LTE versions
- SHIELD tablet open source and binary driver release for OTA 3.1.1
- SHIELD tablet open source and binary driver release for OTA 3.1.0
- SHIELD tablet open source and binary driver release for OTA 2.2.2
- SHIELD tablet open source and binary driver release for OTA 2.1
- SHIELD tablet open source and binary driver release for OTA 1.2.1
- SHIELD tablet open source and binary driver release for OTA 1.2
- SHIELD tablet open source and binary driver release for OTA 1.1
- SHIELD tablet open source and binary driver release for OTA 1
- SHIELD tablet open source and binary driver release for preinstalled factory image
Recovery Images
Windows USB Driver
SHIELD PORTABLE
Open Source Resources
NVIDIA publishes source code and binary packages for the community to use to create custom OS images for SHIELD. Find instructions for the open source packages here:
- SHIELD portable open source and binary driver release for Update #103, #106 & #110 (OTA 6.0, 6.1 & 6.2)
- SHIELD portable open source and binary driver release for Update #82 & 92 (OTA 5 & 5.1)
- SHIELD portable open source and binary driver release for Update #72 & 77 (OTA 4 & 4.1)
- SHIELD portable open source and binary driver release for Updates #65, 67 & 68 (OTA 3, 3.1 & 3.2)
- SHIELD portable open source and binary driver release for Updates #63 & 64 (OTA 2 & 2.1)
- SHIELD portable open source and binary driver release for Update #59 (OTA 1)
- SHIELD portable open source and binary driver release for the pre-installed factory image
Recovery Images
Windows USB Driver
Tegra NOTE 7
The original Tegra NOTE 7 with Wi-Fi (the "Tegra NOTE 7 model P1640") is built by NVIDIA in partnership with hardware companies from different parts of the globe. The device is sold by: EVGA (USA), Dixons (UK), Zotac (APAC, EU), Gigabyte (APAC), Homecare (China), Eldi(Ukraine), Lava(India). Please check with the relevant vendor in your region for open source release information.
The Tegra NOTE 7 with LTE integration (the "Tegra NOTE 7 LTE model P1988" or "TN7C") and the related Wi-Fi version (the "Tegra NOTE 7 WiFi model 1988W" or "TN7CW"), are built and maintained by NVIDIA and sold by Cherry Mobile (Philippines) and Etuline (Russia). NVIDIA publishes source code and binary packages for the community to use to create custom OS images. Find instructions for the open source packages here:
- Tegra NOTE 7 LTE (P1988 or TN7C) open source and binary driver releases:
- Tegra NOTE 7 WiFi (P1988W or TN7CW) open source and binary driver releases:
Recovery Images
