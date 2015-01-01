SHIELD Open Source Resources and Drivers

Recovery Images

NVIDIA also publishes binary "recovery images" for users wishing to revert to the stock NVIDIA OS. Download recovery images from the Download Center (unpack instructions are provided there; the linux package does not require a login).

Before attempting to flash a recovery image, you must have the lastest fastboot executable from the Android SDK (available here under the "Get just the command line tools" heading) installed on the host machine. To enter fastboot mode on the SHIELD TV (2017 edition), follow the instructions in the "How To Flash" section of the latest open source README (for example, the 5.0.0 README linked above or here).

Windows USB Driver

NVIDIA provides updated Windows USB drivers for developers having issues with the default Google adb or fastboot driver. If your machine is unable to detect SHIELD, download this driver and follow the instructions linked from the Download Center to install.

Download USB Driver