Using ASTC Texture Compression for Game Assets

Compressed Texture Formats

In the modern desktop computing age, there has classically been one answer to texture compression: DXT. It is also referred to as S3TC due to its origin, or BCn for certain DirectX implementations. At its most basic, it is a fixed 4x4 block format that uses 4bpp to encode each RGB block. To store alpha information, there is either 1-bit alpha (using 1bpp of the encoding space), or a second 4bpp alpha-only block for high quality alpha encoding. There have been later variants of this approach that store LA or RG data in two separate 4bpp blocks, for better quality.

In the mobile space, NVIDIA is one of the few vendors enabling easy porting of desktop content to devices, with its support for DXT in the Tegra processors. Other mobile chip vendors created other compression formats.

Imagination develops the PowerVR GPU and created a proprietary PVRTC texture compression format. It is well known for its use on iOS devices for texture compression. It offers both 4 and 2bpp options for greater reduction in size. More recently Imagination has released the PVRTC2 formats, which offer better compression quality in the same footprint.

To avoid the myriad vendor-specific codecs, Khronos defined vendor-neutral codecs. With the introduction of OpenGL ES 2.0, the ETC compression format became an available multi-vendor extension, offering DXT-like compression at better quality levels. However, it had issues that hampered its widespread adoption: it was not a required piece of ES 2.0, there was no alpha support, and it had only one mode, 4bpp RGB.

With the release of OpenGL ES 3.0 in 2013 (and full OpenGL 4.3), the ETC2 format became a standard, with backwards compatibility and important new features. First, it added full alpha support like DXT3/5 (in 8bpp), as well as 1-bit "punch-through" alpha (in 4bpp). Second, it brought the EAC format, which supports 1 and 2-channel data (R and RG, in 4 and 8bpp respectively). Third, it added sRGB data support. And last but not least, it claimed to offer better quality than competitors at the same bitrate. The biggest issue with ETC2 are complaints about its extremely slow compression tools.

And Then Came ASTC

In parallel to Khronos defining OpenGL ES 3.0, there was an effort to develop an industry-leading compression format that provided developers with finer grained control. This resulted in the mid-2012 launch of the ASTC texture compression format. The key to ASTC is that while it uses a fixed 128 bits-per-block, each texture can have a different size block fit in those 128 bits, unlike the fixed 4x4 block of prior formats. Leveraging a large variety of square and non-square block sizes, ASTC delivers a wide range of derived compression ratios, scaling from 8bpp down to just under 1bpp, as follows:

Block Size Bits Per Pixel 4x4 8.00 5x4 6.40 5x5 5.12 6x5 4.27 6x6 3.56 8x5 3.20 8x6 2.67 10x5 2.56 10x6 2.13 8x8 2.00 10x8 1.60 10x10 1.28 12x10 1.07 12x12 0.89

Thus, ASTC offers a huge advantage of tuning quality vs size. The alternative formats generally offer 4bpp for RGB or single channel data, some can fit alpha in that footprint, some offer higher quality alpha or a second single channel data block in a second 4bpp section. PVRTC is the other to offer a smaller variant, with its 2bpp mode.

In addition, ASTC offers support for 1-4 channels, including full alpha RGBA, normal RGB, 2-channel RG (LA), and 1-channel R (L/A) support, and custom X+Y and XY+Z normal map support. The net result being ASTC handles most types of texture.

One other key advantage of ASTC is that the method of encoding endpoints, weighting, etc. is selected per-block rather than globally, so the encoder can adapt on the fly to allocate the 128 bits to better represent the contents in each block. This delivers better image quality than previous formats, even at higher compression.

Hardware supporting ASTC has achieved sufficient enough market share that developers should seriously consider how to leverage it in their titles: to improve quality, decrease storage size, or both. This is especially true in titles that require a high enough level of graphics hardware such that ASTC is a given.