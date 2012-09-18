NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.0 - Catzilla Engine Development in DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.2 Jeffrey Kiel, Director, Graphics Developer Tools, NVIDIA Michal Szymczyk, Chief Technology Officer, Plastic Michal Staniszewski, Creative Director, Plastic

The new Catzilla benchmark from Plastic is showcasing the latest rendering technology of their new engine. This rendering engine supports all the latest techniques, like physically correct lighting, depth-of-field, fur, volumetric and raymarching based effects, motion blur, and many other great-looking rendering effects. Using a pre-release of Nsight 3.0, the team was able to fix 3D API and rendering bugs, and optimize their engine to squeeze every possible cycle out of the GPU and system as a whole. Along with Jeff Kiel from the NVIDIA graphics developer tools team, they'll share their stories from the trenches to give the audience a good sense of how to take advantage of Nsight 3.0 for DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.2 multi 3D API development. Slides (PDF)

Post Mortem: GPU Accelerated Effects in Borderlands 2 Dane Johnston, Technical Artist, NVIDIA James Sanders, Director of Visual FX, Gearbox

Borderlands 2 released to critical acclaim on September 18th, 2012 and showcased a wide variety of NVIDIA CUDA®-accelerated GPU effects. This session will dive into the exact effects that were featured and their benefits to the visual fidelity of the gamer experience. Side-by-side examples of how GPU-accelerated effects are changing the gaming landscape will be demonstrated in a gaming session. Further examinations into the production process and effects creation will also be explored.

Porting Source to Linux: Valve's Lessons Learned John McDonald, Sr. Software Engineer, NVIDIA Rich Geldreich, Software Engineer, Valve Software Sam Lantinga, Software Engineer, Valve Software

In this session, Rich Geldreich from Valve Software and John McDonald from NVIDIA will give an in-depth guide to porting games to Linux. A primarily technical discussion, Rich and John will discuss tool alternatives on Linux, OS issues and pitfalls, and porting from Direct3D to OpenGL. Slides (PDF)

Enhancing Hawken and PlanetSide 2 Through Turbulence and Destruction Dane Johnston, Technical Artist, NVIDIA Aron Zoellner, Technical Artist, NVIDIA

APEX Turbulence and Destruction allow the creation of a more immersive game environment than was possible in previous-generation games. In section 1, we'll illustrate the workflow and design considerations for the various APEX Turbulence examples in games such as Hawken and PlanetSide 2. APEX Turbulence simulates a massive number of particles combined with the fluid motion of velocity fields to create immersive, next-gen effects. In section 2, we'll show how a destructible environment can significantly enhance the gaming experience by creating an ever-changing battlefield. We'll cover how the destruction effects are created and how they can be scaled based on the computing platform. In addition, we'll discuss what to consider when using destruction in a networked game. Finally we'll provide a quick overview of the other APEX modules and tools which can be used to create a richer and more interactive game experience.

NVIDIA® Project SHIELD and Tegra® 4: Redefining AFK Andrew Edelsten, NVIDIA Paul Hodgson, NVIDIA

NVIDIA's recently announced Project SHIELD has been the talk of gamers worldwide. Powered by the latest NVIDIA Tegra 4 processor, Project SHIELD provides gamers with the ultimate mobile gaming experience and promises to redefine what AFK really means. Come get the inside word on how to push the limits of mobile gaming and take advantage of everything that Project SHIELD and Tegra 4 have to offer. At the session, learn hot tips and tricks when targeting Project SHIELD, get a run down of the latest NVIDIA development tools, and take an in-depth look at Tegra 4's new GPU features. Slides (PDF)

Moving Games into the Cloud, Technologies and Architectures Franck Diard, NVIDIA Brent Oster, Senior Software Engineer, NVIDIA