How to Scale Data Generation for Physical AI with the NVIDIA Cosmos Cookbook

Building powerful physical AI models requires diverse, controllable, and physically-grounded data at scale. Collecting large-scale, diverse real-world datasets for training can be expensive, time-intensive, and dangerous. NVIDIA Cosmos open world foundation models (WFMs) address these challenges by enabling scalable, high-fidelity synthetic data generation for physical AI and the augmentation of existing datasets.

The NVIDIA Cosmos Cookbook is a comprehensive guide for using Cosmos WFMs and tools. It includes step-by-step recipes for inference, curation, post-training, and evaluation.

For scalable data-generation workflows, the Cookbook includes a variety of recipes based on NVIDIA Cosmos Transfer, a world-to-world style transfer model. In this blog, we’ll sample Cosmos Transfer recipes to change video backgrounds, add new environmental conditions to driving data, and generate data for multiple use cases such as robotics navigation and urban traffic scenarios.

Augmenting video data

To scale existing, real datasets, developers often look to generate realistic variations of the same scene by modifying backgrounds, lighting, or object properties without breaking temporal consistency.

The Multi-Control Recipes section in the Cookbook demonstrates how to use those various control modalities to perform guided video augmentations using Cosmos Transfer. Additionally, core concepts explain how the strategic combination of different control modalities is required for achieving high-fidelity, structurally consistent video results. Developers can use depth, edge, segmentation, and vis controls—along with text prompts—to precisely tweak video attributes such as background, lighting, object geometry, color, or texture while maintaining the temporal and spatial consistency of specified regions.

This recipe is especially valuable for robotics developers, where recognizing human gestures (e.g., waving or greeting) across different environments and conditions is costly and time-consuming to capture.

Control modalities

Depth: Maintains 3D realism and spatial consistency by respecting distance and perspective.

Segmentation: Used to completely transform objects, people, or backgrounds.

Edge: Preserves the original structure, shape, and layout of the video.

Vis: By default, applies a smoothing/blur effect, where the underlying visual characteristics remain unchanged.

Technical overview

Control fusion: Combines multiple conditioning signals ( edge , seg , vis ) to balance geometric preservation and photorealistic synthesis.

Combines multiple conditioning signals ( , , ) to balance geometric preservation and photorealistic synthesis. Mask-aware editing: Binary or inverted masks define editable regions, ensuring localized transformations.

Binary or inverted masks define editable regions, ensuring localized transformations. Parameterization: Each modality’s influence is tuned via control_weight in JSON configs, enabling reproducible control across editing tasks.

Core recipes

1. Background change: Replace with realistic backgrounds using filtered_edge, seg (mask_inverted) , and vis to preserve subject motion.

Figure 1. Background change using Cosmos Transfer

2. Lighting change: Modify illumination conditions (e.g., day to night, indoor to outdoor) using edge + vis .

Figure 2. Lighting change using Cosmos Transfer

3. Color/texture change: Alter surface appearance with pure edge control for stable structure retention. This preserves all other structures as defined by object edges.

Figure 3. Color and texture change using Cosmos Transfer

4. Object change: Transform object class or shape using low-weight edge , high-weight seg (mask) , and moderate vis .

Figure 4. Object change using Cosmos Transfer

Example commands

Get started with Cosmos Transfer 2.5 here. You can find the configurations for the all core recipes used in this tutorial here.

Generating new environments for autonomous driving development

Figure 5. Cosmos Transfer output showcasing domain adaptation and synthetic data augmentation in autonomous driving use cases

This recipe collection demonstrates how Cosmos Transfer can be used for domain adaptation and synthetic data augmentation in autonomous vehicle (AV) research. By transforming real-world or simulated driving videos across diverse environmental conditions, developers can create rich datasets for training more robust perception or planning models.

Technical overview

Multi-control inference: The pipeline combines four control modalities— depth , edge , seg , and vis —each with tunable control_weight parameters to balance realism, structure, and semantic fidelity.

The pipeline combines four control modalities— , , , and —each with tunable parameters to balance realism, structure, and semantic fidelity. Prompt-conditioned generation: Text prompts define conditions such as “night with bright street lamps,” “winter with heavy snow,” or “sunset with reflective roads.”

Example command for base parameters

{ // Update the paramater values for control weights, seed, guidance in below json file "seed": 5000, "prompt_path": "assets/prompt_av.json", // Update the prompt in the json file accordingly "video_path": "assets/av_car_input.mp4", "guidance": 3, "depth": { "control_weight": 0.4 }, "edge": { "control_weight": 0.1 }, "seg": { "control_weight": 0.5 }, "vis": { "control_weight": 0.1 } }

More example commands for this workflow can be found here.

Making robots more mobile with Sim2Real data augmentation

Figure 6. A GIF showing the input RGB video and segmentation mask (top) and the photorealistic output from Cosmos Transfer 1 (bottom).

Robotics navigation models often struggle to generalize from simulation to reality due to visual and physical domain gaps. The Sim2Real Data Augmentation recipe demonstrates how Cosmos Transfer improves Sim2Real performance for mobile robots by generating photorealistic, domain-adapted data from simulation.

Technical overview

The pipeline integrates with NVIDIA X-Mobility and Mobility Gen:

Mobility Gen: Built on Isaac Sim, it generates high-fidelity datasets with RGB, depth, and segmentation ground truth for wheeled and legged robots.

Built on Isaac Sim, it generates high-fidelity datasets with RGB, depth, and segmentation ground truth for wheeled and legged robots. X-Mobility: Learns navigation policies from both on-policy and off-policy data.

Learns navigation policies from both on-policy and off-policy data. Cosmos Transfer: Applies multimodal controls (edge: 0.3, seg: 1.0) to vary lighting, materials, and textures while preserving geometry, motion, and annotations.

Figure 7. Visual showing how Cosmos-augmented data successfully identifies the transparent obstacle and navigates around it, demonstrating enhanced perception capabilities for challenging transparent objects.

Example command to prepare inputs for Cosmos Transfer

uv run scripts/examples/transfer1/inference-x-mobility/xmob_dataset_to_videos.py data/x_mobility_isaac_sim_nav2_100k data/x_mobility_isaac_sim_nav2_100k_input_videos uv run scripts/examples/transfer1/inference-x-mobility/xmob_dataset_to_videos.py data/x_mobility_isaac_sim_random_160k data/x_mobility_isaac_sim_random_160k_input_videos

More example commands for this workflow can be found here.

Generating synthetic data for smart city applications

Figure 8. Synthetic data generation pipeline for smart city

Also included in the cookbook is an end-to-end workflow that generates photorealistic synthetic data for urban traffic scenarios, accelerating the development of perception and vision-language models (VLMs) for smart city applications. The workflow simulates dynamic city traffic scenes in CARLA and is then processed through Cosmos Transfer to produce high-quality, visually authentic videos and annotated datasets.

Figure 9. Synthetic video of a busy traffic intersection during daytime

Access the synthetic data generation workflow here.

In synthetic data generation, assessing the quality of generated content is essential to ensure realistic and reliable results. Read this case study that demonstrates how Cosmos Reason, a reasoning vision language model, can be used to assess physical plausibility—evaluating whether the interactions and movements in synthetic videos align with the fundamental laws and constraints of real-world physics.

How to use and contribute your own synthetic data generation recipe

To use the Cosmos Cookbook, start by exploring the inferencing or post-training recipes, which provide step-by-step instructions for tasks like video generation, sim-to-real augmentation, or model training. Each recipe outlines a workflow and points you to the relevant executable scripts in the scripts/ directory.

For deeper background on topics such as control modalities, data curation, or evaluation, see the concepts guides. All recipes include setup requirements and command examples to help you reproduce or adapt results.

As an open source community platform, the Cosmos Cookbook brings together NVIDIA engineers, researchers, and developers to share practical techniques and extend the ecosystem through collaboration. Contributors are welcome to add new recipes, refine workflows, and share insights to advance post-training and deployment best practices for Cosmos models. Follow the below steps for contributing to the main Cookbook repository.

1. Fork and set up

Fork the Cosmos Cookbook repository, then clone and configure:

git clone https://github.com/YOUR-USERNAME/cosmos-cookbook.git

cd cosmos-cookbook

git remote add upstream https://github.com/nvidia-cosmos/cosmos-cookbook.git

# Install dependencies

just install

# Verify setup

just serve-internal # Visit http://localhost:8000

2. Create a branch

git checkout -b recipe/descriptive-name # or docs/, fix/, etc.

3. Make changes

Add your content following the templates below, then test: just serve-internal # Preview changes

just test # Run validation

4. Commit and push

git add .

git commit -m "Add Transfer weather augmentation recipe"

git push origin recipe/descriptive-name

5. Create pull request

Create a pull request and submit PR for review

6. Address feedback

Update your branch based on review comments:

git add .

git commit -m "Address review feedback"

git push origin recipe/descriptive-name

The PR updates automatically. Once approved, the team will merge your contribution.

7. Sync your fork

Before starting new work:

git checkout main

git fetch upstream

git merge upstream/main

git push origin main

More details on templates and guidelines can be found here

Get started

Explore more recipes with the Cosmos Cookbook for your own use cases.

The Cosmos Cookbook is designed to create a dedicated space where the Cosmos team and community can openly share and contribute practical knowledge. We’d love to receive your patches and contributions to help build this valuable resource together. Learn more about how to contribute.

