Display and Output Solutions

Combining Displays The Warp and Blend SDK are interfaces exposed in NVAPI for warping (image geometry corrections) and blending (intensity and black-level adjustment) a single display output or multiple display outputs.

Warp

and Blend

Monitor Manager NVIDIA RTX™ Desktop Manager is software that allows you to manage single- or multi-monitor workspaces with ease, giving you maximum flexibility and control over your display real estate and desktops.

Quadro View



Low Input Latency The Reflex SDK is a system-level solution that provides developers a comprehensive suite of tools to monitor, measure, debug, and improve latency in real time without dips in resolution or frame rate.

Reflex

Extended Reality (XR) Technologies that are easy to adopt for developers creating augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) applications.

Simulated Environments in VR NVIDIA VRWorks™ is a comprehensive suite of APIs, libraries, and engines that enables a new level of presence by bringing physically realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions, and simulated environments to VR.

Learn more X-Reality Streaming CloudXR is NVIDIA's solution for streaming VR, AR, and MR content from any OpenVR XR application on a remote server—cloud, data center, or edge.



Video Technologies

Hardware-accelerated technology that serves as the foundation for all video solutions. This technology takes advantage of the latest NVIDIA architecture and frees up the GPU and CPU for other operations, providing more computational power for developers to create their applications.

