Display and Output Solutions


Explore NVIDIA’s collection of products for creating optimized GPU-accelerated applications for any type of display. These products enable developers to improve the delivery and synchronization of their visual applications.

Synchronization and Display
Management

This suite of technologies supports developers who are focused on managing and improving display latency and output. Powered by NVIDIA GPUs, these tools allow developers to sync multiple displays together without a loss in performance.



nvidia-quadro-sync.jpg

Synchronized Displays

NVIDIA® Quadro® Sync enables the creation of dazzling, ultra-high resolution, perfectly synchronized displays to meet visualization and presentation needs across industries.


nvidia-quadro-sync.jpg

Multi-Display Projection

NVIDIA Mosaic technology allows you to easily span any application across up to 16 high-resolution panels or projectors from a single system, without sacrificing performance or power.


Combining Displays

The Warp and Blend SDK are interfaces exposed in NVAPI for warping (image geometry corrections) and blending (intensity and black-level adjustment) a single display output or multiple display outputs.


Monitor Manager

NVIDIA RTX™ Desktop Manager is software that allows you to manage single- or multi-monitor workspaces with ease, giving you maximum flexibility and control over your display real estate and desktops.


Low Input Latency

The Reflex SDK is a system-level solution that provides developers a comprehensive suite of tools to monitor, measure, debug, and improve latency in real time without dips in resolution or frame rate.


Extended Reality (XR)

Technologies that are easy to adopt for developers creating augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) applications.


nvidia-video-image-analytics.jpg

Simulated Environments in VR

NVIDIA VRWorks™ is a comprehensive suite of APIs, libraries, and engines that enables a new level of presence by bringing physically realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions, and simulated environments to VR.


nvidia-cloudxr-lucid.jpg

X-Reality Streaming

CloudXR is NVIDIA's solution for streaming VR, AR, and MR content from any OpenVR XR application on a remote server—cloud, data center, or edge.



Video Technologies


Hardware-accelerated technology that serves as the foundation for all video solutions. This technology takes advantage of the latest NVIDIA architecture and frees up the GPU and CPU for other operations, providing more computational power for developers to create their applications.


Core Technologies


Hardware-accelerated technology that serves as the foundation for all video display solutions. This technology takes advantage of NVIDIA GPUs and drivers to help developers create their applications.



High-Dynamic Range (HDR)

HDR display output is supported on all NVIDIA GPUs from the 900 and 1000 series. The presence of HDMI 2.0 provides the bandwidth necessary for the higher-quality signal desirable for HDR.

Display Capture and Encode

The Capture SDK provides the ability to capture the desktop buffer as an image or stream of images that can be compressed as a video bitstream for transmission to remote clients or for storing locally.

Synchronized Refresh Rates

G-Sync® synchronizes display refresh rates to the GPU in NVIDIA GeForce GTX™-powered PCs, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing display stutter and input lag.


NVIDIA Graphic API (NVAPI)

NVAPI allows direct access to NVIDIA GPUs and drivers on all Windows platforms. It provides support for categories of operations that range beyond the scope of those found in familiar graphic APIs.

Enterprise Management Toolkit

NVWM use’s Microsoft Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) to configure and monitor various graphics and display features, as well as NVIDIA software components.

Driver Configuration

The NV-CONTROL extension provides a mechanism for clients to query and set configuration parameters of the NVIDIA driver.


