Display and Output Solutions
Explore NVIDIA’s collection of products for creating optimized GPU-accelerated applications for any type of display. These products enable developers to improve the delivery and synchronization of their visual applications.
Synchronization and Display
Management
This suite of technologies supports developers who are focused on managing and improving display latency and output. Powered by NVIDIA GPUs, these tools allow developers to sync multiple displays together without a loss in performance.
Synchronized Displays
NVIDIA® Quadro® Sync enables the creation of dazzling, ultra-high resolution, perfectly synchronized displays to meet visualization and presentation needs across industries.
Learn more
Multi-Display Projection
NVIDIA Mosaic technology allows you to easily span any application across up to 16 high-resolution panels or projectors from a single system, without sacrificing performance or power.
Learn More
Combining Displays
The Warp and Blend SDK are interfaces exposed in NVAPI for warping (image geometry corrections) and blending (intensity and black-level adjustment) a single display output or multiple display outputs.
Get Started with Warp
and Blend
Monitor Manager
NVIDIA RTX™ Desktop Manager is software that allows you to manage single- or multi-monitor workspaces with ease, giving you maximum flexibility and control over your display real estate and desktops.
Get Started with
Quadro View
Low Input Latency
The Reflex SDK is a system-level solution that provides developers a comprehensive suite of tools to monitor, measure, debug, and improve latency in real time without dips in resolution or frame rate.
Get Started
with Reflex
Extended Reality (XR)
Technologies that are easy to adopt for developers creating augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) applications.
Simulated Environments in VR
NVIDIA VRWorks™ is a comprehensive suite of APIs, libraries, and engines that enables a new level of presence by bringing physically realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions, and simulated environments to VR.
Learn more
X-Reality Streaming
CloudXR is NVIDIA's solution for streaming VR, AR, and MR content from any OpenVR XR application on a remote server—cloud, data center, or edge.
Learn more
Video Technologies
Hardware-accelerated technology that serves as the foundation for all video solutions. This technology takes advantage of the latest NVIDIA architecture and frees up the GPU and CPU for other operations, providing more computational power for developers to create their applications.
Core Technologies
Hardware-accelerated technology that serves as the foundation for all video display solutions. This technology takes advantage of NVIDIA GPUs and drivers to help developers create their applications.
High-Dynamic Range (HDR)
HDR display output is supported on all NVIDIA GPUs from the 900 and 1000 series. The presence of HDMI 2.0 provides the bandwidth necessary for the higher-quality signal desirable for HDR.Learn More
Display Capture and Encode
The Capture SDK provides the ability to capture the desktop buffer as an image or stream of images that can be compressed as a video bitstream for transmission to remote clients or for storing locally.Learn More
Synchronized Refresh Rates
G-Sync® synchronizes display refresh rates to the GPU in NVIDIA GeForce GTX™-powered PCs, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing display stutter and input lag.
Learn More
NVIDIA Graphic API (NVAPI)
NVAPI allows direct access to NVIDIA GPUs and drivers on all Windows platforms. It provides support for categories of operations that range beyond the scope of those found in familiar graphic APIs.Learn More
Enterprise Management Toolkit
NVWM use’s Microsoft Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) to configure and monitor various graphics and display features, as well as NVIDIA software components.Learn More
Driver Configuration
The NV-CONTROL extension provides a mechanism for clients to query and set configuration parameters of the NVIDIA driver.
Learn More
