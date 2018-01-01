Image and Signal Processing on GPUs

The NVIDIA Performance Primitives (NPP) library provides GPU-accelerated image, video, and signal processing functions that perform up to 30x faster than CPU-only implementations. With over 5,000 primitives for image and signal processing, you can easily perform tasks such as color conversion, image compression, filtering, thresholding and image manipulation.

Using the NPP library, engineers, scientists and researchers working on image processing and signal processing in a range of domains such as computer vision, industrial inspection, robotics, medical imaging, telecommunications, deep learning, and high performance computing and more can quickly bring up applications needing high performance low level image or signal processing functionality through simple function calls.