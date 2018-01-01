NVIDIA Performance Primitives
Image and Signal Processing on GPUs
The NVIDIA Performance Primitives (NPP) library provides GPU-accelerated image, video, and signal processing functions that perform up to 30x faster than CPU-only implementations. With over 5,000 primitives for image and signal processing, you can easily perform tasks such as color conversion, image compression, filtering, thresholding and image manipulation.
Using the NPP library, engineers, scientists and researchers working on image processing and signal processing in a range of domains such as computer vision, industrial inspection, robotics, medical imaging, telecommunications, deep learning, and high performance computing and more can quickly bring up applications needing high performance low level image or signal processing functionality through simple function calls.
NPP example: Euclidean Distance Transform (EDT)
Performance at Any Scale
The NPP library optimizes the use of available computing resources so that your application achieves maximum performance across data center, workstation and embedded platforms.
Simple Setup
Ready-to-use, domain-specific, high performance primitives feature a rich set of functions supporting a large variety of image formats. Drop-in replacement for the Intel Integrated Performance Primitives (IPP) CPU library.
Designed for Flexibility
Use as a stand-alone library to add GPU acceleration to your application in a matter of hours, or as a cooperative library for interoperating efficiently with your existing GPU code. Includes both low level primitives and high level capabilities.
Comparative Performance
Key Features
- Accepts raw uncompressed image or signal data
- Supports multiple RGB and YUV image and video formats
- Use ColorTwist functions to work in derived color spaces, including YCoCg (H.265) and PCA
- Handles high fidelity 10-bit or 12-bit HDR video (i.e. cooled sensor astrophotography)
- Avoids boundary effects; operates on width, height pair Regions of Interest (ROIs)
- Alpha channel support
- Single, three (RGB), or four channel (RGBA image formats
- Supports 8u, 16s/16u, 32f image bit depths