Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage

A Direct Path Between Storage and GPU Memory

As datasets increase in size, the time spent loading data can impact application performance. GPUDirect® Storage creates a direct data path between local or remote storage, such as NVMe or NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF), and GPU memory. By enabling a direct-memory access (DMA) engine near the network adapter or storage, it moves data into or out of GPU memory—without burdening the CPU.

GPUDirect Storage enables a direct data path between storage and GPU memory and avoids extra copies through a bounce buffer in the CPU’s memory.

Partner Ecosystem

Key Features of v1.7.2

The following features have been added in v1.7:

  • Added Grace Hopper platform Support with 64K host OS page size for EXT4 and XFS filesystems with Local NVMe on Ubuntu 22.04 with HWE kernels.
  • Proprietary Nvidia kernel module is not supported. Only the Nvidia open kernel module will be supported.
  • cuFile APIs can be used in Cloud-service-providers environments in compatibility mode.

Software Download

GPUDirect Storage v1.7.2 Release

NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect® Storage (GDS) is now part of CUDA.
See https://docs.nvidia.com/gpudirect-storage/index.html for more information.

GDS is currently supported on Linux x86-64 distributions; it is not supported on Windows. When choosing which CUDA packages to download, please select Linux first followed by x86-64 then either RHEL or Ubuntu distributions along with the desired packaging format(s).

