Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage

A Direct Path Between Storage and GPU Memory

As datasets increase in size, the time spent loading data can impact application performance. GPUDirect® Storage creates a direct data path between local or remote storage, such as NVMe or NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF), and GPU memory. By enabling a direct-memory access (DMA) engine near the network adapter or storage, it moves data into or out of GPU memory—without burdening the CPU.