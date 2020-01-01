Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage
A Direct Path Between Storage and GPU Memory
As datasets increase in size, the time spent loading data can impact application performance. GPUDirect® Storage creates a direct data path between local or remote storage, such as NVMe or NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF), and GPU memory. By enabling a direct-memory access (DMA) engine near the network adapter or storage, it moves data into or out of GPU memory—without burdening the CPU.
Key Features of v1.7.2
The following features have been added in v1.7:
- Added Grace Hopper platform Support with 64K host OS page size for EXT4 and XFS filesystems with Local NVMe on Ubuntu 22.04 with HWE kernels.
- Proprietary Nvidia kernel module is not supported. Only the Nvidia open kernel module will be supported.
- cuFile APIs can be used in Cloud-service-providers environments in compatibility mode.
Software Download
GPUDirect Storage v1.7.2 Release
NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect® Storage (GDS) is now part of CUDA.
See https://docs.nvidia.com/gpudirect-storage/index.html for more information.
Resources
- Read the blog: Accelerating IO in the modern data center - magnum IO storage partnerships
- NVIDIA Magnum IO™ SDK
- Read the blog: Optimizing data movement in GPU applications with the NVIDIA Magnum IO developer environment
- Read the blog: accelerating IO in the modern data center: Magnum IO Architecture
- Watch the webinar: NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage: Accelerating the data path to the GPU
- NVIDIA-Certified Systems configuration guide
- NVIDIA-Certified Systems
- Contact us at gpudirectstorageext@nvidia.com