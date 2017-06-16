Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.2

For the latest version of Nsight Visual Studio Edition, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Downloads.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.2 is now available. This release added features for virtual reality application developers, including Oculus SDK and OpenGL Multicast support as well as a dedicated VR Inspector view. Vulkan API support has been added and Direct3D 12 support has been extended. We introduced the Range Profiler as well as expanded compute and graphics debugging features, including support for long lived variables and the FP16 datatype with the Pascal GPU family.

This release supports CUDA Toolkit 7.5 as well as CUDA Toolkit 8.0.

Please note that this release recommends NVIDIA Display Driver version 376.09 or newer.

