Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.2 New Features

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program. This release adds features for virtual reality application developers, including Oculus SDK and OpenGL Multicast support as well as a dedicated VR Inspector view. Vulkan API support has been added and Direct3D 12 support has been extended. We introduced the Range Profiler as well as expanded compute and graphics debugging features, including support for long lived variables, FP16 datatype, and the Pascal GPU family.

This release supports CUDA Toolkit 7.5 as well as CUDA Toolkit 8.0.

Download Documentation

New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.2 Features:

Graphics Debugging

Frame debugging, profiling, and workload trace can be done on the latest Pascal family of GPUs

family of GPUs New Virtual Reality features include: frame debugging serialize frame captures with Oculus SDK API calls and generate source code event list viewing

Support for the OpenGL Multicast Extension , including: frame debugging profiling serialization analysis tracing VR Inspector : A dedicated view for inspecting Oculus states

, including: Khronos Vulkan Graphics and Compute APIs are now supported for frame debugging, including: Stepping through Vulkan command buffers using the Scrubber and Event View Inspecting complete GPU state using the API Inspector Visualizing device memory and the contained buffer and images Viewing binary SPIR-V shaders in a human readable format

Graphics and Compute APIs are now supported for frame debugging, including: The Range Profiler is a powerful new view for determining how your application utilizes the GPU All new performance library for improved GPU instrumentation as well as collection speed and accuracy Improved data mining allowing the user to construct ranges from sections of the scene based on predefined or user-defined criteria Elapsed GPU time is reported for each range, as well as hardware statistics detailing how efficiently the GPU was used

is a powerful new view for determining how your application utilizes the GPU Improved the Geometry View with powerful visualization capabilities and automated detection of vertex buffer data errors

with powerful visualization capabilities and automated detection of vertex buffer data errors Graph Configuration View has been updated with improved filtering

has been updated with improved filtering Frame Debugger now has a Capture Next Frame feature to help track down intermittent issues

feature to help track down intermittent issues Frame Debugger frame captures now include screenshots of the frame buffer and back buffer

OpenGL users can now retry capture if unsupported operations are encountered

if unsupported operations are encountered Direct3D 11 and OpenGL workload trace has been extended to Pascal family GPUs

has been extended to family GPUs Direct3D 12 support has been enhanced Graphics profiling is now supported Dynamic shader editing is now available Improvements have been made to the scrubber for multi-threaded applications Source code serialization of a frame is now supported

Improved profiling accuracy on a GPU that is supporting multiple applications

Compute Debugging

Pascal GPU family support: Full support for CUDA Debugging Full support for CUDA Memory Checker Full support for CUDA and OpenCL Trace

GPU family support: FP16 datatype now supported on Pascal and GM2xx Maxwell family GPUs

datatype now supported on Pascal and GM2xx Maxwell family GPUs When debugging, in-scope variable values are now always available

Improved profiling accuracy on a GPU that is supporting multiple applications