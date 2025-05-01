The Approximate Active Threads Per Warp Histogram, originally introduced in Nsight Graphics 2024.3, has been removed from all views in GPU Trace. While the histogram provided useful information about Active Threads Per Warp in many cases, there were some scenarios where the information was inaccurate, and there was no way to provide a measure of confidence in the data. We are working on an alternate approach that will be introduced in an upcoming release. In the meantime, the Frame Debugger Shader Profiler can still be used to measure accurate Active Threads Per Warp.