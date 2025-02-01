Nsight Graphics 2025.2

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2025.2 is released with the following changes:

New Features:

Graphics Capture Graphics Capture offers a new set of tools for capturing and debugging D3D12 and Vulkan graphics applications. Capture acquisition is streamlined to capture one or more frames immediately to persistent disk storage, using either Nsight Graphics or the command-line tool ngfx-capture. Once a Graphics Capture is taken, it can be opened for Graphics Debugging at any time. The capture file may even be analyzed in an offline mode that allows for analysis without application replay. Use familiar tools to debug API state, view events, objects, resources, raytracing acceleration structures, and images. Graphics Capture includes initial support for capture and replay of RTX Mega Geometry in D3D12, and RTX Linear Swept Spheres (LSS) curve primitives in D3D12 and Vulkan. This feature is currently in Beta. Please report feedback using the feedback button in the upper right corner of Nsight Graphics. Frame Debugger support for D3D12 and Vulkan is still available, but we recommend switching to Graphics Capture as soon as possible as this legacy feature will eventually be phased out for those APIs. The Frame Debugger will continue to be supported for OpenGL and D3D11.



Improvements:

GPU Trace

GB20x (Blackwell) Top Triage metric set has expanded the set of available hardware metrics, including bandwidth rows for the pixel pipeline, L1TEX allocation, and semaphore-based metrics.

Shader Profiler

D3D12 WorkGraph Mesh Nodes are supported. You'll need the latest driver for this feature to work.



Slang is now supported in GPU Trace in a Beta preview.

Graphics Debugging

Capture applications to disk using UI- or CLI-tools



Replay applications using UI- or CLI-tools



API Inspection: API usage, descriptors, and pipeline state



Event viewing: event streams, details, frequency, and filtering



Resource Views: buffers, textures, and images



Shader Browsing: high-level and intermediate-level source



Ray Tracing Inspector: Acceleration structures, underlying data, performance tests



Object Browsing: objects, their creation parameters, and other relevant object state



Geometry: pre-transform geometry views

Shader Debugger

Added support for reading bindless constant memory to the Watch view



Fixed some stability issues with stepping in ray tracing shaders



Updated the Warp Info view to better reflect warp divergence



Updated the color coding of the fragments in the Focus Picker to match the Warp Info view

Known Issues:

Shader Profiler

Slang shaders generating HLSL do not correlate correctly back to source in the ShaderProfiler.

Frame Debugger

D3D12 and Vulkan applications will be encouraged to switch to Graphics Capture capabilities via a message box. This message box may be suppressed by an environment variable for users who wish to use the older capabilities.



Event markers may have incorrect nesting in captures from the newest versions of Unreal Engine 5.



Pixel History is not supported for Vulkan SC applications.



Shader View is not supported for Vulkan SC applications on Windows due to some limitations. This may be fixed in a future version.



Support for OpenVR has been removed; OpenXR is now the only supported VR API.



Linear Swept Spheres (LSS) are not supported by the Frame Debugger; use Graphics Capture capabilities for applications that use LSS.

Aftermath

For applications that use CUDA alongside a graphics API, either explicitly or via an NVIDIA provided library, Aftermath will sometimes generate a crash dump for a fault that occurs on the CUDA workload. This will be improved in a future driver to only generate crash dumps from graphics workloads.

Shader Debugger

The debug symbolic information provided by the driver is limited for ray tracing shaders. This can result in not seeing all of the local variables in the Locals/Watch windows while stepping through code. This will be improved in future drivers.



For shaders that have multiple layers deep callstacks, there can be errors in identifying the correct local variables for the current scope. This will be improved in future drivers.

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

