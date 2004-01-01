System requirements of SDK Manager may differ from the system requirements of the specific SDK you are installing. Refer to the system requirements for the specific DRIVE, Jetson, Holoscan, Rivermax, DOCA, or Ethernet Switch product release you are installing.

Highlights

✔ Faster than ever

Fast download and streamlined development environment setup.

✔ Packages and dependencies manager

Orchestrates SDKs, tools and driver combinations, secures incompatibilities of software versions.

✔ Supports both host machine and target devices

Installs SDKs on host machine, flashes NVIDIA HW development platforms, supports different OSes.

✔ Designed for developers

GUI and command line applications.

✔ Easy to get

A single location for multiple software development SDKs and tools.

✔ Know when there is an update

Update notifications to get the latest and greatest from NVIDIA.