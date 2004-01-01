SDK Manager
Everything You Need to Set Up Your Development Environment
NVIDIA SDK Manager provides an end-to-end development environment setup solution for NVIDIA’s DRIVE, Jetson, Holoscan, Rivermax, DOCA and Ethernet Switch SDKs for both host and target devices.
Download NVIDIA SDK Manager 2.0.0
|
.deb
Ubuntu
|
.rpm
CentOS/RHEL
|
Docker Image
Ubuntu 18.04
|
Docker Image
Ubuntu 20.04
|
Docker Image
Ubuntu 22.04
|SDK Manager User Guide
What’s New in SDK Manager:
Version 2.0.0:
- Improved command-line interface capabilities:
- Set a new interactive interface to enable you to make selections and run the desired configuration.
- Unified all command arguments to a new format.
- Support added for auto-complete command options, with suggestions provided for incorrect command options.
- Enhancements:
- Improved the GUI and CLI flow to install Jetson SDKs on the target devices that are connected via USB 3.0 cable.
- Allow the installation of DOCA SDK with the root user.
System requirements of SDK Manager may differ from the system requirements of the specific SDK you are installing. Refer to the system requirements for the specific DRIVE, Jetson, Holoscan, Rivermax, DOCA, or Ethernet Switch product release you are installing.
|Hardware
|RAM 8GB
Internet Connection
|Dependencies
|Requirements vary depending on the deployed SDK.
Highlights
✔ Faster than ever
Fast download and streamlined development environment setup.
✔ Packages and dependencies manager
Orchestrates SDKs, tools and driver combinations, secures incompatibilities of software versions.
✔ Supports both host machine and target devices
Installs SDKs on host machine, flashes NVIDIA HW development platforms, supports different OSes.
✔ Designed for developers
GUI and command line applications.
✔ Easy to get
A single location for multiple software development SDKs and tools.
✔ Know when there is an update
Update notifications to get the latest and greatest from NVIDIA.
While SDK Manager supports all the below host operating systems, you need to verify the SDK package supports the host OS; the requirements are set by the SDK package you are installing. See the host operating system compatibility matrix for details:
|16.04
|18.04
|20.04
|22.04
|7.6
|8
|8.2
|7.6
|8
|8.2
|8.6
|8.6
|10.8
|DRIVE OS 5.0.x
|DRIVE 0S 6.0.x
|JetPack 4.x
|JetPack 5.x
|JetPack 6.x
|HoloPack 1.x
|HoloPack 2.0
|HoloPack 2.1
|Rivermax 1.x
|Rivermax 1.2x
|Rivermas 1.3.x, 1.4x
|DOCA 1.x
|DOCA 2.x
|DOCA 2.2.x, 2.5.x
|Switch 4.x, 5.x
|ARC 22-4
|ARC 23-2
SDK Manager deploys NVIDIA DRIVE, Jetson, HoloPack, Rivermax, DOCA, Holoscan, ARC and Ethernet Switch SDKs.Learn more about NVIDIA DRIVE
Learn more about NVIDIA Jetson
Learn more about NVIDIA Holoscan SDK
Learn more about Nvidia Rivermax SDK
Learn more about NVIDIA DOCA SDK
Learn more about NVIDIA Ethernet Switch SDK
Learn more about NVIDIA Aerial Resource Center
Get Started:
1. DOWNLOAD
2. INSTALL
- Ubuntu 16.04 or 18.04 or 20.04 or 22.04: from a terminal window, install the Debian package with the command:
sudo apt install ./sdkmanager_[version]-[build#]_amd64.deb
- CentOS/RHEL 8.0 or 8.2: from a terminal window, install the rpm package with the command:
sudo dnf install ./sdkmanager_[version]-[build#].x86_64.rpm
- CentOS/RHEL 7.6: from a terminal window, install the rpm package with the command:
sudo yum install ./sdkmanager_[version]-[build#].x86_64.rpm
- SDK Manager also supports command line interface. Run
sdkmanager --helpto see the options
3. LAUNCH
- From a terminal window, launch SDK Manager with the command:
sdkmanager
4. LOGIN & SETUP
- From the SDK Manager launch screen, select the appropriate login tab for your account type, NVIDIA Developer (developer.nvidia.com) OR NVONLINE (partners.nvidia.com) and complete the login process.
- Select the Product Category you would like to install and follow the steps to complete the installation.
Docker Support:
1. DOWNLOAD
Docker Image - Ubuntu 18.04 Docker Image - Ubuntu 20.04 Docker Image - Ubuntu 22.04
2. INSTALL
- From a terminal, load the Docker image:
docker load -i ./sdkmanager-[version].[build#]-[base_OS]_docker.tar.gz
- It is recommended that you tag the version as "latest," for ease of use:
docker tag sdkmanager:[version].[build#] sdkmanager:latest
3. LAUNCH
- The Docker image is designed to be executed directly from the host, without the need
to open the terminal inside the docker itself. The
sdkmanagerexecutable is the entrypoint. SDK Manager CLI arguments should be used directly when running a new container:
- Example command: SDK Manager CLI with Docker:
docker run -it --rm sdkmanager --help
- For more information, see SDK Manager user guide.
Visit SDK Manager Downloads Archive for older versions.
*SDK Manager is using open source software available for download here.