Nsight Graphics GPUs (Full List)

GeForce GeForce RTX 4090

GeForce RTX 4080

GeForce RTX 4070

GeForce RTX 4060

GeForce RTX 4050

GeForce RTX 3090

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

GeForce RTX 3080

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

GeForce RTX 3070

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

GeForce RTX 3060

NVIDIA TITAN RTX

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

GeForce RTX 2080

GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER

GeForce RTX 2070

GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

GeForce RTX 2060

GeForce GTX 1660

NVIDIA TITAN X [1]

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti [1]

GeForce GTX 1080 [1]

GeForce GTX 1070 [1]

GeForce GTX 1060 [1]

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti [1]

GeForce GTX 1050 [1]

GeForce GT 1030[1] Quadro NVIDIA RTX A6000

Quadro RTX 8000

Quadro RTX 6000

Quadro RTX 5000

[1] Nsight Graphics supports Frame Debugging and C++ Capture activities on these GPUs, however profiling activities are not supported.

*Note: Nsight Graphics is not supported on Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) GPUs