Nsight Graphics GPUs (Full List)
GeForce
- GeForce RTX 4090
- GeForce RTX 4080
- GeForce RTX 4070
- GeForce RTX 4060
- GeForce RTX 4050
- GeForce RTX 3090
- GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
- GeForce RTX 3080
- GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
- GeForce RTX 3070
- GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
- GeForce RTX 3060
- NVIDIA TITAN RTX
- GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
- GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER
- GeForce RTX 2080
- GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
- GeForce RTX 2070
- GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
- GeForce RTX 2060
- GeForce GTX 1660
- NVIDIA TITAN X[1]
- GeForce GTX 1080 Ti[1]
- GeForce GTX 1080[1]
- GeForce GTX 1070[1]
- GeForce GTX 1060[1]
- GeForce GTX 1050 Ti[1]
- GeForce GTX 1050[1]
- GeForce GT 1030[1]
Quadro
- NVIDIA RTX A6000
- Quadro RTX 8000
- Quadro RTX 6000
- Quadro RTX 5000
[1] Nsight Graphics supports Frame Debugging and C++ Capture activities on these GPUs, however profiling activities are not supported.
*Note: Nsight Graphics is not supported on Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) GPUs