Nsight Graphics GPUs (Full List)

GeForce

  • GeForce RTX 4090
  • GeForce RTX 4080
  • GeForce RTX 4070
  • GeForce RTX 4060
  • GeForce RTX 4050
  • GeForce RTX 3090
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
  • GeForce RTX 3080
  • GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
  • GeForce RTX 3070
  • GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
  • GeForce RTX 3060
  • NVIDIA TITAN RTX
  • GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
  • GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER
  • GeForce RTX 2080
  • GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
  • GeForce RTX 2070
  • GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
  • GeForce RTX 2060
  • GeForce GTX 1660
  • NVIDIA TITAN X[1]
  • GeForce GTX 1080 Ti[1]
  • GeForce GTX 1080[1]
  • GeForce GTX 1070[1]
  • GeForce GTX 1060[1]
  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti[1]
  • GeForce GTX 1050[1]
  • GeForce GT 1030[1]

Quadro

  • NVIDIA RTX A6000
  • Quadro RTX 8000
  • Quadro RTX 6000
  • Quadro RTX 5000


[1] Nsight Graphics supports Frame Debugging and C++ Capture activities on these GPUs, however profiling activities are not supported.

*Note: Nsight Graphics is not supported on Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) GPUs