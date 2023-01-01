Nsight Graphics 2023.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2023.1 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

With this release, we now support visualizing opacity micromaps in the acceleration structure viewer. Opacity micromaps offer fine-grained control of your geometry's opacity, allowing you to achieve higher performance by avoiding invocations of any-hit shaders where not needed. You can learn more about NVIDIA Micro-Mesh Technologies here.

In the Shader Profiler, Vulkan Ray Tracing shaders now display Instruction Execution stats per source-line. This includes "Active Threads Per Warp" (also known as "Thread Coherence"), which can be optimized for by the use of Shader Execution Reordering.

The Shader Profiler now reveals function-level performance at the HLSL level, via Top-Down call trees, and Bottom-Up calls per hotspot. Currently available on D3D12.

GPU Trace now has an in-application HUD, with on-screen status indicators for trace-readiness, and whether Windows "Independent Flip" has been engaged in the swap chain. GPU Trace now also ensures your application is focused during measurements, to ensure true-to-life performance, while avoiding desktop-manager frame-rate throttling.

DirectX DirectStorage 1.1 is now supported for live analysis and C++ capture. Learn more about DirectStorage 1.1 here.

Improvements:

The vulkan extension VK_EXT_opacity_micromap is now supported for capture and replay as well as for acceleration structure analysis.

The Resource Viewer now shows per-GPU storage of buffers and textures for GL_NV_gpu_multicast.

GPU Trace now reveals SM Tensor Pipe Activity on the timeline, in the Throughput Metrics configuration.

Additional Changes:

In this release, the Range Profiler has been removed, along with the Frame Profiler activity. We encourage you to use the GPU Trace Profiler instead. If you have any questions or feedback about this, please contact us using the integrated Feedback Button (chat bubble on the top right of the window).

Known Issues:

In R530 series drivers and newer, Nsight Graphics versions prior to 2023.1 will hang while trying to load a shader profiler report. This issue has been fixed in this version of Nsight Graphics (2023.1).

GPU Trace on Windows: CommandList timeline events may appear to be active for longer than their true duration, when in reality the underlying hardware queue was in a wait state for the initial portion of that time. This only occurs when Windows Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled.

GPU Trace may not show D3D12 Fence Signals and Waits on the timeline, when Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled in the OS settings.

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2023.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download Documentation