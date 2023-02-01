Nsight Graphics 2023.2

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2023.2 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:
  • GPU Trace can now capture applications via user specified criteria, regardless of whether they have frame boundaries. The capture can be started via a manual trigger (F11 key or button press), or automatically at a specific Submit Call. The capture duration can be specified in both time and the number of Submit calls. Frame-based applications continue to be supported as well.
  • The Shader Profiler now has a Bottom-Up Calls table, revealing the most expensive source-level functions in your shaders, and with performance attributed per call-chain.
  • The Shader Profiler now reveals the register pressure per source-level function (at the HLSL or GLSL level) in the new Live Registers column, within the Top-Down Calls, Bottom-Up Calls, and Summary tables.
  • The D3D12 Shader Profiler can now collect instruction execution counters on all shader types, with newly added support for standard 3D Shaders and Compute Shaders.
  • The Vulkan Shader Profiler now supports the KHR_non_semantic_info extension for shader debug info, enabling the Top-Down Calls and Bottom-Up Calls tables on Vulkan.
Improvements:
  • Added support for the vkCmdTraceRaysIndirect2KHR extension so that you can scrub and browse state and resources for indirect TraceRays calls.
  • Added support for the D3D12 multiple independent devices capability.
  • GPU Trace has greatly improved CPU overhead on Vulkan applications with the possibility of running at full frame rate while GPU Trace is attached.
Additional Changes:
  • In Nsight Graphics 2023.1, GPU Trace introduced an “Independent Flip” indicator in its HUD overlay, which introduced up to 1 millisecond of CPU overhead per Present call. This has been fixed.
  • In this release, we removed Nsight Graphics support for Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS (Bionic Beaver) due to this release reaching its end of Standard support from Ubuntu.
Known Issues:

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

