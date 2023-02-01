Nsight Graphics 2023.2

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2023.2 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

GPU Trace can now capture applications via user specified criteria, regardless of whether they have frame boundaries. The capture can be started via a manual trigger (F11 key or button press), or automatically at a specific Submit Call. The capture duration can be specified in both time and the number of Submit calls. Frame-based applications continue to be supported as well.

The Shader Profiler now has a Bottom-Up Calls table, revealing the most expensive source-level functions in your shaders, and with performance attributed per call-chain.

The Shader Profiler now reveals the register pressure per source-level function (at the HLSL or GLSL level) in the new Live Registers column, within the Top-Down Calls, Bottom-Up Calls, and Summary tables.

The D3D12 Shader Profiler can now collect instruction execution counters on all shader types, with newly added support for standard 3D Shaders and Compute Shaders.

The Vulkan Shader Profiler now supports the KHR_non_semantic_info extension for shader debug info, enabling the Top-Down Calls and Bottom-Up Calls tables on Vulkan.

Improvements:

Added support for the vkCmdTraceRaysIndirect2KHR extension so that you can scrub and browse state and resources for indirect TraceRays calls.

Added support for the D3D12 multiple independent devices capability.

GPU Trace has greatly improved CPU overhead on Vulkan applications with the possibility of running at full frame rate while GPU Trace is attached.

Additional Changes:

In Nsight Graphics 2023.1, GPU Trace introduced an “Independent Flip” indicator in its HUD overlay, which introduced up to 1 millisecond of CPU overhead per Present call. This has been fixed.

In this release, we removed Nsight Graphics support for Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS (Bionic Beaver) due to this release reaching its end of Standard support from Ubuntu.

Known Issues:

GPU Trace on Windows: CommandList timeline events may appear to be active for longer than their true duration, when in reality the underlying hardware queue was in a wait state for the initial portion of that time. This only occurs when Windows Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled. (3349328)

The Vulkan Shader Profiler's support for KHR_non_semantic_info is contingent on shader compiler support. dxc -fspv-debug=vulkan-with-source works well, aside from this compiler bug. In the Vulkan SDK, glslangValidator -gVS does not produce sufficient info at the time of this release.

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2023.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

