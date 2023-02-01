Nsight Graphics 2023.2
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2023.2 is released with the following changes:Feature Enhancements:
- GPU Trace can now capture applications via user specified criteria, regardless of whether they have frame boundaries. The capture can be started via a manual trigger (F11 key or button press), or automatically at a specific Submit Call. The capture duration can be specified in both time and the number of Submit calls. Frame-based applications continue to be supported as well.
- The Shader Profiler now has a Bottom-Up Calls table, revealing the most expensive source-level functions in your shaders, and with performance attributed per call-chain.
- The Shader Profiler now reveals the register pressure per source-level function (at the HLSL or GLSL level) in the new Live Registers column, within the Top-Down Calls, Bottom-Up Calls, and Summary tables.
- The D3D12 Shader Profiler can now collect instruction execution counters on all shader types, with newly added support for standard 3D Shaders and Compute Shaders.
- The Vulkan Shader Profiler now supports the KHR_non_semantic_info extension for shader debug info, enabling the Top-Down Calls and Bottom-Up Calls tables on Vulkan.
- Added support for the vkCmdTraceRaysIndirect2KHR extension so that you can scrub and browse state and resources for indirect TraceRays calls.
- Added support for the D3D12 multiple independent devices capability.
- GPU Trace has greatly improved CPU overhead on Vulkan applications with the possibility of running at full frame rate while GPU Trace is attached.
- In Nsight Graphics 2023.1, GPU Trace introduced an “Independent Flip” indicator in its HUD overlay, which introduced up to 1 millisecond of CPU overhead per Present call. This has been fixed.
- In this release, we removed Nsight Graphics support for Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS (Bionic Beaver) due to this release reaching its end of Standard support from Ubuntu.
- GPU Trace on Windows: CommandList timeline events may appear to be active for longer than their true duration, when in reality the underlying hardware queue was in a wait state for the initial portion of that time. This only occurs when Windows Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled. (3349328)
- The Vulkan Shader Profiler's support for KHR_non_semantic_info is contingent on shader compiler support. dxc -fspv-debug=vulkan-with-source works well, aside from this compiler bug. In the Vulkan SDK, glslangValidator -gVS does not produce sufficient info at the time of this release.
