Nsight Graphics 2022.7

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2022.7 is released with the following changes:

Feature Enhancements:

The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture based GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (AD106) and GeForce RTX 4060/4050 Laptop GPUs (AD107) are now fully supported. You can learn more about these cutting edge new GPUs here.

Improvements:

Added full support for the Vulkan Video Extension for Accelerated H.264 and H.265 Decode. Encode support from the provisional extension is still available via the Vulkan Beta Driver. You can learn more about this extension here.

Additional Changes:

The Range Profiler was deprecated in a previous release and will be removed in a future version. Please continue to use the 'GPU Trace Profiler' for advanced profiling and analysis. If you have any questions or feedback about this, please contact us using the integrated Feedback Button (chat bubble on the top right of the window).

Known Issues:

GPU Trace on Windows: CommandList timeline events may appear to be active for longer than their true duration, when in reality the underlying hardware queue was in a wait state for the initial portion of that time. This only occurs when Windows Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled. (3349328)

For more details and known issues, please see the full release notes!

For an overview of Nsight™ Graphics and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Graphics page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Graphics 2022.7 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download Documentation