JetPack SDK 4.6.2

JetPack 4.6.2 JetPack 4.6.2 is the latest production release, and is a minor update to JetPack 4.6.1. JetPack 4.6.2 is the same as JetPack 4.6.1 but includes L4T 32.7.2 which brings in security fixes. All other features remain the same. JetPack 4.6.2 can be installed using SDK Manager.

JetPack 4.6.1 JetPack 4.6.1 is the latest production release, and is a minor update to JetPack 4.6. It supports all Jetson modules including the new Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB and Jetson Xavier NX 16GB. JetPack 4.6.1 includes TensorRT 8.2, DLA 1.3.7, VPI 1.2 with production quality python bindings and L4T 32.7.1. See highlights below for the full list of features added in JetPack 4.6.1 In addition to the L4T-base container, CUDA runtime and TensorRT runtime containers are now released on NGC for JetPack 4.6.1.

Installing JetPack