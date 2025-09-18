The Kaggle Grandmasters Playbook: 7 Battle-Tested Modeling Techniques for Tabular Data

Over hundreds of Kaggle competitions, we’ve refined a playbook that consistently lands us near the top of the leaderboard—no matter if we’re working with millions of rows, missing values, or test sets that behave nothing like the training data. This isn’t just a collection of modeling tricks—it’s a repeatable system for solving real-world tabular problems fast.

Below are seven of our most battle-tested techniques, each one made practical through GPU acceleration. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or deploying models in production, these strategies can give you an edge.

We’ve included links to example write-ups or notebooks from past competitions for each technique.

Note: Kaggle and Google Colab notebooks come with free GPUs and accelerated drop-ins like the ones you’ll see below pre-installed.

Core principles: the foundations of a winning workflow

Before diving into techniques, it’s worth pausing to cover the two principles that power everything in this playbook: fast experimentation and careful validation. These aren’t optional best practices—they’re the foundation of how we approach every tabular modeling problem.

Fast experimentation

The biggest lever we have in any competition or real-world project is the number of high-quality experiments we can run. The more we iterate, the more patterns we discover—and the faster we catch when a model is failing, drifting, or overfitting—so we can course-correct early and improve faster.

In practice, that means we optimize our entire pipeline for speed, not just our model training step.

Here’s how we make it work:

Accelerate dataframe operations using GPU drop-in replacements for pandas or Polars to transform and engineer features at scale.

Train models with NVIDIA cuML or GPU backends of XGBoost, LightGBM, and CatBoost.

GPU acceleration isn’t just for deep learning—it’s often the only way to make advanced tabular techniques practical at scale.

Local Validation

If you can’t trust your validation score, you’re flying blind. That’s why cross-validation (CV) is a cornerstone to our workflow.

Our approach:

Use k-fold cross-validation, where the model trains on most of the data and tests on the part that’s held out.

Rotate through folds so every part of the data is tested once.

This gives a much more reliable measure of performance than a single train/validation split.

Pro tip: Match your CV strategy to how the test data is structured.

For example:

Use TimeSeriesSplit for time-dependent data

Use GroupKFold for grouped data (like users or patients)

With those foundations in place—moving fast and validating carefully—we can now dive into the techniques themselves. Each one builds on these principles and shows how we turn raw data into world-class models.

1. Start with smarter EDA, not just the basics

Most practitioners know the basics: Check for missing values, outliers, correlations, and feature ranges. Those steps are important, but they’re table stakes. To build models that hold up in the real world, you need to explore the data a little deeper—a couple of quick checks that we’ve found useful, but many people miss:

Train vs. test distribution checks: Spot when evaluation data differs from training, since distribution shift can cause models to validate well but fail in deployment.

Figure 1. Comparing feature distributions between train (blue) and test (red) reveals a clear shift—test data is concentrated in a higher range, with minimal overlap. This kind of distribution shift can cause models to validate well but fail in deployment.

Analyze target variable for temporal patterns: Check for trends or seasonality, since ignoring temporal patterns can lead to models that look accurate in training but break in production.

Figure 2. Analyzing the target variable over time uncovers a strong upward trend with seasonal fluctuations and accelerating growth. Ignoring temporal patterns like these can mislead models unless time-aware validation is used.

These techniques aren’t brand new—but they’re often overlooked, and ignoring them can sink a project.

Why it matters: Skipping these checks can derail an otherwise solid workflow.

In action: In the winning solution to the Amazon KDD Cup ‘23, the team uncovered both a train—test distribution shift and temporal patterns in the target—insights that shaped the final approach. Read the full write-up >

Made practical with GPUs: Real-world datasets are often millions of rows, which can slow to a crawl in pandas. By adding GPU acceleration with NVIDIA cuDF, you can run distribution comparisons and correlations at scale in seconds. Read the technical blog >

2. Build diverse baselines, fast

Most people build a few simple baselines—maybe a mean prediction, a logistic regression, or a quick XGBoost—and then move on. The problem is that a single baseline doesn’t tell you much about the landscape of your data.

Our approach is different: We spin up a diverse set of baselines across model types right away. Seeing how linear models, GBDTs, and even small neural nets perform side-by-side gives us far more context to guide experimentation.

Why it matters: Baselines are your gut check—they confirm your model is doing better than guessing, set a minimum performance bar, and act as a rapid feedback loop. Re-running baselines after data changes can reveal whether you’re making progress—or uncover problems like leakage.

Diverse baselines also show you early which model families fit your data best, so you can double-down on what works instead of wasting cycles on the wrong path.

In action: In the Binary Prediction with a Rainfall Dataset competition, we were tasked with forecasting rainfall amounts from weather data. Our baselines carried us far—an ensemble of gradient-boosted trees, neural nets, and Support Vector Regression (SVR) models, without any feature engineering, was enough to earn us second place. And while exploring other baselines, we found that even a single Support Vector Classifier (SVC) baseline would have placed near the top of the leaderboard. Read the full write-up >

Made practical with GPUs: Training a variety of models can be painfully slow on CPUs. With GPU acceleration, it’s practical to try them all—cuDF for quick stats, cuML for linear/logistic regression, and GPU-accelerated XGBoost, LightGBM, CatBoost, and neural nets—so you can get better insight in minutes, not hours.

3. Generate more features, discover more patterns

Feature engineering is still one of the most effective ways to boost accuracy on tabular data. The challenge: generating and validating thousands of features with pandas on CPUs is far too slow to be practical.

Why it matters: Scaling beyond a handful of manual transformations—into hundreds or thousands of engineered features—often reveals hidden signals that models alone can’t capture.

Example: Combining categorical columns

In one Kaggle competition, the dataset had eight categorical columns. By combining pairs of them, we created 28 new categorical features that captured interactions the original data didn’t show. Here’s a simplified snippet of the approach:

for i,c1 in enumerate(CATS[:-1]): for j,c2 in enumerate(CATS[i+1:]): n = f"{c1}_{c2}" train[n] = train[c1].astype('str')+"_"+train[c2].astype('str')

In action: Large-scale feature engineering powered first-place finishes in the Kaggle Backpack and Insurance competitions, where thousands of new features made the difference.

Made practical with GPUs: With cuDF, pandas operations like groupby, aggregation, and encoding run orders of magnitude faster, making it possible to generate and test thousands of new features in days instead of months.

Check out the technical blog and training course below for hands-on examples:

Combing diverse models (ensembling) boosts performance

We found that combining the strengths of different models often pushes performance beyond what any one model can achieve. Two techniques that are particularly useful are hill climbing and model stacking.

4. Hill climbing

Hill climbing is a simple, but powerful way to ensemble models. Start with your strongest single model, then systematically add others with different weights, keeping only the combinations that improve validation. Repeat until no further gains.

Why it matters: Ensembling captures complementary strengths across models, but finding the right blend is hard. Hill climbing automates the search, often squeezing out accuracy and outperforming single model solutions.

In action: In the Predict Calorie Expenditure competition, we used a hill climbing ensemble of XGBoost, CatBoost, neural nets, and linear models to secure first place. Read the write-up >

Made practical with GPUs: Hill climbing itself isn’t new—it’s a common ensemble technique in competitions—but it normally becomes too slow to apply at large-scale. With CuPy on GPUs, we can vectorize metric calculations (like RMSE or AUC) and evaluate thousands of weight combinations in parallel. That speedup makes it practical to test far more ensembles than would be feasible on CPUs, often uncovering stronger blends.

Here’s a simplified version of the code used to evaluate Hill Climbing ensembles on GPU:

import cupy as cp def multiple_rmse_scores(actual, predicted): if len(actual.shape)==1: actual = actual[:,cp.newaxis] rmses = cp.sqrt(cp.mean((actual-predicted)**2.0,axis=0)) return rmses def multiple_roc_auc_scores(actual, predicted): n_pos = cp.sum(actual) n_neg = len(actual) - n_pos ranked = cp.argsort(cp.argsort(predicted, axis=0), axis=0)+1 aucs = (cp.sum(ranked[actual == 1, :], axis=0)- n_pos\ *(n_pos + 1)/2) / (n_pos*n_neg) return aucs

5. Stacking

Stacking takes ensembling a step further by training one model on the outputs of others. Instead of averaging predictions with weights (like hill climbing), stacking builds a second-level model that learns how best to combine the outputs of other models.

Why it matters: Stacking is especially effective when the dataset has complex patterns that different models capture in different ways – like linear trends vs nonlinear interactions.

Pro tip: Two-ways to stack:

Residuals: Train a Stage 2 model on what Stage 1 got wrong (the residuals).

OOF Features: Use Stage 1 predictions as new input features for Stage 2.

Both approaches help squeeze more signal out of the data by capturing patterns that base models miss.

In action: Stacking was used to win first place in the Podcast Listening Time competition, where a three-level stack of diverse models (linear, GBDT, neural nets, and AutoML) was used. Read the technical blog >

Figure 3. The winning entry in the Kaggle April 2025 Playground competition used stacking with three levels of models, with the results of each level used in subsequent levels.

Made practical with GPUs: Stacking is a well-known ensembling technique—but deep stacks quickly become computationally expensive, requiring hundreds of model fits across folds and levels. With cuML and GPU-accelerated GBDTs, we can train an evaluate stacks an order of magnitude faster, making it realistic to explore multi-level ensembles in hours instead of days.

6. Turn unlabeled data into training signal with pseudo-labeling

Pseudo-labeling turns unlabeled data into training signal. You use your best model to infer labels on data that lacks them (for example, test data or external datasets), then fold those “pseudo-labels” back into training to boost model performance.

Figure 4. Pseudo-labeling workflow—use a trained model to generate labels for unlabeled data, then fold those pseudo-labels back into training to improve performance.

Why it matters: More data = more signal. Pseudo-labeling improves robustness, acts like knowledge distillation (student models learn from a strong teacher’s predictions), and can even help denoise labeled data by filtering out samples where models disagree. Using soft labels (probabilities instead of hard 0/1s) adds regularization and reduces noise.

Pro tips for effective pseudo-labeling:

The stronger the model, the better the pseudo-labels. Ensembles, or multi-round pseudo-labeling usually outperform single-pass approaches

Pseudo-labels can also be used for pretraining. Fine-tune on the initial data as a last step to reduce noise introduced earlier.

Use soft pseudo-labels. They add more signal, reduce noise, and let you filter out low-confidence samples.

Pseudo-labels can be used on labeled data—useful for removing noisy samples.

Avoid information leakage. When using k-fold, you must compute k sets of pseudo-labels so that validation data never sees labels from models trained on itself.

In action: In the BirdCLEF 2024 competition, the task was species classification from bird audio recordings. Pseudo-labeling expanded the training set with soft labels on unlabeled clips, which helped our model generalize better to new species and recording conditions. Read the full write-up >

Made practical with GPUs: Pseudo-labeling usually requires retraining pipelines multiple times (baseline > pseudo-labeled > improved pseudo-labels). This can take days on a CPU, making iteration impractical. With GPU acceleration (via cuML, XGBoost or CatBoost GPU backends), you can run several pseudo-labeling cycles in hours.

7. Strengthen your final model with extra training

Even after optimizing our models and ensembles, we found two final tweaks that can squeeze out extra performance:

Train with different random seeds . Changing initialization and training paths, then averaging predictions, often improves performance.

. Changing initialization and training paths, then averaging predictions, often improves performance. Retrain on 100% of the data. After finding optimal hyperparameters, fitting your final model on all training data squeezes out extra accuracy.

Why it matters: These steps don’t require new architectures—just more runs of the models you already trust. Together, they boost robustness and ensure you’re making full use of your data.

In action: In the Predicting Optimal Fertilizers challenge, ensembling XGBoost models across 100 different seeds clearly outperformed single-seed training. Retraining on the full dataset provided another leaderboard bump. Read the full write-up >

Figure 5. Ensembling XGBoost with different random seeds (blue) steadily improves MAP@3 compared to single-seed averages (orange).



Note: MAP@3 (Mean Average Precision at 3) measures how often the correct label appears in the model’s top three ranked predictions.

Made practical with GPUs: Faster training and inference on GPUs make it feasible to rerun models many times. What might take days on CPU becomes hours on GPU—turning “extra” training into a realistic step in every project.

Wrapping up: the Grandmasters’ playbook

This playbook is battle-tested, forged through years of competitions and countless experiments. It’s grounded in two principles—fast experimentation and careful validation—that we apply to every project. With GPU acceleration, these advanced techniques become practical at scale, making them just as effective for real-world tabular problems as they are for climbing leaderboards.

If you want to put these ideas into practice, here are some resources to get started with GPU acceleration in the tools you already use: