Integrate cuDF directly into your environment to accelerate pandas. Follow these steps to get started.

Install cuDF for pandas

Quick Install With conda 1. If not installed, download and run the install script. This will install the latest miniforge: wget "https://github.com/conda-forge/miniforge/releases/latest/download/Miniforge3-$(uname)-$(uname -m).sh" bash Miniforge3-$(uname)-$(uname -m).sh 2. Then install with: conda create -n rapids-25.08 -c rapidsai -c conda-forge -c nvidia \ cudf=25.08 python=3.13 'cuda-version>=12.0,<=12.8' Quick Install With pip Install via the NVIDIA PyPI index: pip install \ --extra-index-url=https://pypi.nvidia.com \ "cudf-cu12==25.8.*"

See the complete install selector for docker, WSL2, and individual libraries.

Install Selector



Enable cuDF Acceleration of pandas With Zero Code Changes

cuDF implements zero-code-change acceleration through the cuDF.pandas module. This module is part of the cuDF package. Load it to seamlessly accelerate your existing pandas code. Enable it using one of these methods before importing or using pandas. For a step-by-step visual guide, watch this video.

To accelerate IPython or Jupyter notebooks, use the magic command: %load_ext cudf.pandas import pandas as pd ... To accelerate a Python script, use the Python module flag on the command line: python -m cudf.pandas script.py import pandas as pd ... If you can't use command-line flags, explicitly enable cudf.pandas via import: import cudf.pandas cudf.pandas.install() import pandas as pd ... From Minutes to Seconds: cuDF Accelerates pandas

Standard DuckDB data benchmark (5 GB) performance comparison between cudf.pandas and traditional pandas v2.2 (lower is better).

Specs: HW: NVIDIA L4, CPU: Intel Xeon 8480CL | SW: pandas v2.2.1, NVIDIA RAPIDS™ cuDF 24.02 Run the benchmark here.

Hands-On Tutorials: Accelerate pandas on Colab

cuDF comes preinstalled in Google Colab, making it incredibly easy to get started. Simply switch to a GPU runtime and enable cudf.pandas at the top of your notebook to instantly accelerate your pandas workflows. Explore these starter kits for hands-on examples: