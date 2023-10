Texas A&M Launches New GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer

Texas A&M installed a new $2.1 million supercomputer with 10 times the processing power of their previous system Eos, which was launched in 2009. Nicknamed “Terra,” the new supercomputer will support projects that include developing new materials, discovering new drugs, forecasting storm surges and managing energy resources. “Terra represents a new supercomputer iteration deployed at