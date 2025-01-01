NVIDIA HPC SDK 25.7 Downloads

Installation Instructions

wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/hpc-sdk/25.7/nvhpc_2025_257_Linux_x86_64_cuda_12.9.tar.gz tar xpzf nvhpc_2025_257_Linux_x86_64_cuda_12.9.tar.gz nvhpc_2025_257_Linux_x86_64_cuda_12.9/install

Be sure you invoke the install command with the permissions necessary for installing into the desired location. For example, if you are installing into the /opt directory, you may need to run as root or with sudo.