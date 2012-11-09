Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.3

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program. This release provides developers full frame debugging and profiling support for Direct3D 9/11/12, OpenGL, and Vulkan applications with newly added support for OpenVR and HTC Vive, Visual Studio 2017, Microsoft Hybrid laptops, and the latest Pascal GPUs.

This release supports CUDA Toolkit 8.0.

Please note that this release recommends NVIDIA Display Driver version 382.05 or newer.

Download instructions

Simply follow the steps below to download and install the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.3.

Step 1: Download and install recommended NVIDIA display driver 382.05 or newer for your target development environment.

Step 2: For developers who develop CUDA, download and install the latest version of CUDA Toolkit 8.0.

Step 3: Download and install NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.3.

