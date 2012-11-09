Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.3 New Features

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program. This release provides developers frame debugging and profiling support for Direct3D 9/11/12, OpenGL, and Vulkan applications with newly added support for OpenVR and HTC Vive, Visual Studio 2017, Microsoft Hybrid laptops, and the latest Pascal GPUs.

This release supports CUDA Toolkit 8.0.

New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.3 Features and Improvements:

Support for Microsoft Hybrid laptops, including frame debugging and profiling with Direct3D 9/11/12, OpenGL, and Vulkan applications

Khronos Vulkan support has been extended to support HUD, frame capture, and serialization

New Virtual Reality features include: OpenVR support for HTC Vive on Direct3D11 and OpenGL VR applications now complements our Oculus SDK support including: frame debugging profiling analysis tracing serialize frame captures with API calls and generate source code event list viewing VR state examination with the VR Inspector

New Shaders View provides:

programs and pipelines including links to shader source and microcode



statistics



extended information on the currently selected shader

Workflow improvements include:

captures now include screen shot of the rendered image



serialized frame captures with code generation and perf markers make a single frame a focused, tweakable project for easy replay and experimentation.



filtering of resources and events



initiating profiling from the Frame Debugger's



Event View push/pop range





Event View action





Scubber View action





Range Profiler action



normalizing textures and render targets from the HUD



Range Profiler now shows action and incremental timing

Added additional OpenGL API function support

Added additional Vulkan API function support

Support for Visual Studio 2017, including Enterprise, Pro, and Community editions

Support for the latest Pascal GPUs