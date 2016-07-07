Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.1

Archived 07/07/2016: Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.1 is no longer supported.

For the latest version of Nsight Visual Studio Edition, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Downloads.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.1 is now available. This release adds support for debugging VR application with Oculus SDK 0.8 and several GUI Improvements and bug fixes

CUDA Toolkit 7.5 is available for download under CUDA Toolkit.

Please note that this release requires a NVIDIA Display Driver version 361.91 or newer.

Download instructions

Simply follow the steps below to download and install the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.1.

Step 1: Download and install required NVIDIA display driver for your target development environment.

Step 2: For developers who develop CUDA, download and install the latest version of CUDA Toolkit 7.5, available for download under CUDA Toolkit.

Step 3: Download and install NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.1.

All resources can be found under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

Download

Learn more about NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.1

Send us feedback, report bugs and get technical support

We encourage all users to send feedback and report bugs to help improve the quality of the software.



Report a bug or issue.

Report issues and request technical support by contacting us at Developer Contact Form using the "Nsight Visual Studio Edition Support" category.

To access older versions of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Archive.