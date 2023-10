Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.1 New Features

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program. This release adds support for debugging VR application with Oculus SDK 0.8 and several GUI Improvements and bug fixes.

New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.1 Features:

Debug VR application with Oculus SDK.

New Geometry viewer for better vertex attribute visualization.

Graphics Debugging

Support for debugging VR application with Oculus SDK 0.8.

Serialize frame captures with Oculus SDK API calls and generate source code.

Dedicated view for inspecting Oculus states.

Event list with Oculus SDK calls.